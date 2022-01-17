How to hide that you are online on Instagram

Don’t want other users to know that you are using Instagram? We show you all the options available to you to manage your privacy.

Today, social media is the most popular way to communicate around the world. Thanks to them, it is possible to communicate with people from anywhere in a simple way, as well as follow updates from the mentioned people, see photos and videos in real time, perform live broadcasts, etc. In this sense, If a company stands out in this regard, it is Meta, the current owner of the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps..

Specifically, the social network Instagram bears little resemblance to its beginnings. Thanks to instant messaging known as direct, it is possible to have conversations with any user of the same, which makes things a lot easier. It allows interesting features such as voice notes, photos, videos (ephemeral or persistent in chat), and even calls and video calls so you never lose touch with friends and family.

however, A very important aspect that you should take care of as Instagram users is privacy.. Some of the information you pass on to the social network will be public. In fact, even other people will be able to see when you are active, which can be dangerous. However, you don’t have to worry as it is very easy to disable this Instagram feature.

So you can hide step by step if you are online on Instagram

As mentioned, by default Instagram shows both users last connected and who is online, by placing a green dot below the profile picture. However, as it can be Hide last contact on whatsapp As our colleagues from Andro4all explain, on Instagram you will be able to deactivate this function if you wish. So, You just have to follow these steps:

Insert your phone into the Instagram app. At the bottom, click on your profile icon in the ribbon, which will be the icon that appears on the right side. Now, click on the three lines icon that appears in the upper right part of the screen to access all the Instagram options. In the new menu that will be displayed at the bottom, select session. Now, in the section list, choose Privacy. Once inside, in a section titled InteractionsYou have to scroll down to be able to select activity status. disable option Show activity status To hide when you are online on Instagram.

When you deselect the respective option on your iPhone or Android phone, Other Instagram users will no longer be able to see if the app is open or not. It will not show when you were last logged in or when you were online on Instagram, so your privacy will be safer when using the Meta social network.

Problems with the account? Limit it from seeing when you’re online

If you do the above on Instagram, your last connection to each user of the social network will disappear. but nevertheless, If you prefer to hide them only for one or several specific accounts, what you can do is restrict them. This will do the following:

If a restricted user sends you a new message, it will come first in your Instagram Direct requests.

When they comment on your photos, videos, or reels, only you and the person will be able to see the next comment and responses. For the rest of Instagram, it will not be displayed.

You won’t be able to see if you are online or your last connection.

Banned accounts also can’t tell if you’ve read the messages they send you.

Instagram doesn’t notify accounts when they are restricted, and apps usually can’t detect them.

In case you are interested Restrict one or more accounts on Instagram, so that they can’t tell if you’re online or if you’re reading the messages they send you, in addition to the previously mentioned terms, You just have to follow these steps:

Within Instagram, using the search option, locate and access the account profile you want to restrict. Once in, click on the button with the three dots that will appear in the upper right part of the screen. In the list of options that appears, select to restrict, the first option that appears in red. When it is restricted, a confirmation message will be displayed. After that, the above conditions will apply to the account.

Keeping your account private can also help

Another interesting Instagram option in order to maintain privacy as a user is to create a private account. This way, as Only people you choose to accept as friends will be able to see your profile, stories, photos and chat with youThey will also be the only ones who can tell if you are online or not.

This also means less chance of appearing within Instagram Suggestions, which can reduce your visibility. if you are interested, To make your Instagram account private from iPhone or Android, you just have to follow these steps:

On your phone, open the Instagram app. At the bottom, click your profile icon in the ribbon, which is the icon on the far right. Now, click on the three lines icon that appears in the upper right part of the screen. In the menu that will be displayed at the bottom, select session. Now, in the section list, choose Privacy. Finally, at the top, select the option private account.

In this way, as you may have achieved, It is very easy to improve privacy within the Instagram social networkSomehow manage the limit who can see if you are online. This way, you can be safer inside.

