How to get a temporary work visa for USA?

Each year, the United States issues thousands of H-2 visas to experienced and inexperienced workers (those who are not employed and do not have a degree) to work temporarily in the country.

This category is divided into two types of visas: H-2A for agricultural workers and H-2B for non-agricultural workers.

In 2020, the United States issued a total of 65,716 H-2B visas, mostly filled by planters, forestry workers, and meat cutters.



Procedure for obtaining a United States visa.

Grants are available for temporary jobs

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on May 16 that 35,000 H-2B visas will be available. For temporary non-agricultural workers in the first half of FY 2022. US employers can apply for these additional visas beginning April 1, 2022.

The countries receiving the highest number of H-2B visas were citizens of Mexico at 74.7%, followed by Jamaica at 8.9%. According to a report by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Guatemala is at 2.7%.

Unlike H-2A visas are subject to an annual cap set by Congress on H-2B visas, currently at 66,000 workers. Year wise.

Despite the annual cap, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in late January that an additional 20,000 H-2B visas would be available for temporary non-agricultural workers in the first half of fiscal year 2022.

Employer Requirements Employer Requirements

The petitioner or the employer has to prove it There are not enough American workers who are “able, willing, available, and qualified” to work temporarily.

Hiring workers under H-2B visas does not adversely affect U.S. workers in similar occupationsAnd the work of the candidate workers should be of temporary nature.



B1 and B2 visas for entry into the United States.

USCIS considers a job temporary if:

One-Time Event: A petitioner argues that the need is a one-time event and demonstrates that they did not employ employees prior to performing the service and will not need them in the future, or that this is a permanent employment situation and is temporary. A short-term event that created a need for a temporary employee.

It’s seasonal: the service or job you’re looking for employees for is related to an event or pattern of events.

Broadly speaking, the application process for the H2-B program is as follows:

Petitioner files application for DOL temporary employment certification for foreign workers.

The petitioner must file Form I-129 with USCIS.

Applicants from outside the United States must apply for an H-2B visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad and then apply for admission at the port of entry. They must bring a valid passport, a valid petition number (on the job offer) and proof of payment of the US$ 190 visa application fee to the appointment.

How long can I work in the US on an H2-B visa?

Maximum period of stay is 3 years. After 3 years, H-2B visa beneficiaries must leave the US without interruption for 3 months before returning under the same type of visa.



Procedure for obtaining a United States visa.

The H-2B visa is issued for a period of one year, although it can be requested for two extensions of up to one year each. The extension request must be submitted before its expiration date, and workers can remain in the United States during the extension process.

Workers who receive an extension do not need to process a new visaUnless they have left the United States, if they return to their home country, they must apply for a new visa before re-entering the North American country.

Can I bring my family to the US on an H-2B visa?

Yes. An H-2B worker may bring his spouse or unmarried children under the age of 21 under H-4 classification.. However, family members are not eligible to work in the United States.

Check it out too