A new book reveals that Trump vowed to stay in the White House

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told aides in the days leading up to his 2020 election loss that he would rather stay in the White House than incumbent Joe Biden, New York Times journalist Magee’s upcoming book told CNN. Haberman.

“I’m not going to quit,” Trump told an adviser, according to Haberman.

“We’re never going to leave,” Trump told another. “How can you leave after winning the election?”

The previously unannounced assertion that Trump will not leave the White House adds new details to a chaotic post-election period in which Trump’s refusal to accept defeat and multiple attempts to overturn the election led to an attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters.

Haberman’s book, “Man of Faith: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” goes on sale Oct. 4.

The book’s revelations come as investigators from the US House of Representatives and Justice Department probe Trump’s refusal to relinquish power after the 2020 election. Jan. The House Select Committee investigating 6 plans further hearings and a final report for this fall, while federal investigators have recently released a report. Served with subpoenas for several former Trump aides.

Haberman, a CNN political analyst who has covered Trump for The New York Times since the 2016 presidential campaign, has been a frequent target of Trump’s attacks on Twitter for his reporting.

Haberman writes that after the Nov. 3 election, Trump seemed to concede that he had lost to Biden. He asked his advisers to tell him what had gone wrong. He consoled an adviser, saying, “We did our best.” “I thought we had it,” Trump told lower-ranking press aides, according to Haberman.

But at some point, Trump’s mood changed, Haberman writes, and he suddenly told aides that he had no intention of leaving the White House at the end of January 2021 so that Biden could move in.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Rona McDaniel asked her: “Why should I leave if it’s been stolen from me?”

Haberman writes that Trump’s promise that he would refuse to vacate the White House was historically unprecedented, and his statement left aides unsure of what he might do next. The author noted that Mary Todd Lincoln, who was in the White House for nearly a month after the assassination of her husband, President Abraham Lincoln, was closest.

Publicly, Trump dismissed questions about whether he would leave office. On November 26, 2020, a journalist He asked if he would ever leave the White House If the Electoral College voted for Biden. “I certainly would, you know,” Trump replied, continuing to spread lies about stealing the election.

Haberman, a longtime New York-based reporter who has worked at two of the city’s newspapers, writes that Trump’s post-election period is a reminder of his efforts to dig himself out of the financial crisis three decades ago. Options are open as long as he can.

But Trump is undecided about which way to go after his 2020 defeat. When Trump pressed the red button on his desk in the Oval Office, Haberman writes, he questioned everyone about his chances of victory, including the valet who brought him Diet Coke. Office.

He declined to accept information provided to CNN from the upcoming book about what those around Trump did after the election loss. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was reluctant to confront Trump about the loss, according to Haberman.

When he encouraged a group of aides to go to the White House to brief the then-president, Kushner was asked why he didn’t join them. Trump’s son-in-law compared it to a deathbed scene, Haberman writes.

“The priest comes later,” Kushner said.