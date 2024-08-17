Rockstar Games’ game style never goes out of style, even shortly after the release of its sixth installment.





Although there is only a little time left until GTA VI is released,GTA V It is still a huge buzz and users continue to seek to take advantage of every detail of the game and that is why we are showing you the hidden cars and their locations.

How to Find All Hidden Cars in GTA V

It will be available after purchasing the collectible Sonar Dock (GTA $250,000).

Although it is a bit rusty and old, it is located next to the house near the lighthouse.

3 – Fuerte Zancudo (military base)

In this inexhaustible source of military equipment, you can find a tank, a P-996 Lazer, helicopters and more. But be careful, because every time you enter the fort, four important stars will appear.

The tank leaves the fort on patrol, so you can wait for it right outside the gate (the alarm won’t go off if you don’t pass through the barrier) and try to steal it when it’s close. As for the planes and helicopters, you’ll have to look for them at the helipad.

After completing the game, you will receive a message from Ron while playing as Trevor. He will tell you that he left you a gift by the trailer. Return home to claim the quad.

The Space Docker is nothing less than a spaceship. In this area you will meet Omega and start the mission to collect the fifty parts of the spaceship.

After you collect them all and return them to Omega, you will see a scene where the car will enter your garage.

6- FBI SUVs and Buffalo

In the area of ​​the huge satellite antennas, a mini-event will start. You will find the buffalo and the FBI SUV. Stealing them will not give you any stars, but nearby agents will react and shoot. If you wait a while, they will argue and start shooting each other.

These are huge trucks used by local workers.

The guard’s private vehicle, which you can find behind the gate of the complex.

Located a little further south of the nearby clothing store, you’ll find Adder parked across the street.

10 – Buzzard Helicopter

This military helicopter is much easier to get than the one in Fuerte Zancudo. It’s on the roof of the government building.

You will not get a single star and all doors will open automatically when you approach them. To get to the roof, you must use the ladder at the back of the building.

Rescue vehicle. On the same beach, directly to the left of the amusement park, you can also find the Vapid SandKing XL.

12- Los Santos Airport

The airport is another place where you can get planes. Here you can find the Luxor and the North, among others, and purchasing them will cost you up to $3 million. Remember that if you don’t have a hangar at the airport, if you enter it you will get three wanted stars.

