How to download Instagram photos, videos and reels without apps

To get the images on your mobile phone, you can also create a file screenshot, However, this method is not recommended at all because Image quality is very low to the person obtained if highlighted in the manner described above.

Instagram gives us possibility Download all photos which we have stored in the app itself. for this user You have to follow the steps Which we will discuss below:

Download a instagram video It’s a little more complicated than downloading an image, but there are several methods that a user can use to download videos from the app without using additional apps. The method we are going to use is part of the method described above, but it is not the same as the previous method. he The download process consists of the following steps:

Open the Instagram post containing the video you want to download. Click the three dots in the upper right corner of the post. Select “Copy Link” and copy the video link. Open Safari or your default browser and paste the video link into the address bar. Click the download icon and wait for the download to complete.

Download Instagram Reels

the Instagram reel It is one of the latest innovations that the app has, which consists of creating short videos and sharing them on your profile.

a reelsAfter all, it’s a file video, Therefore, the download method is similar. One of the most popular ways is through the native download function provided by Instagram, which consists of 4 steps:

Open the Instagram Reels you want to download. Click on the three dots in the lower right corner of the reels Select “Save” and wait for the download to complete. It is important to note that not all reels allow the original download. If the download option does not appear, then the user will need to use other methods.

In conclusion, it is important to highlight that there Third party applications It allows to download photos, videos and Instagram Reels. but, There is no need Use these applications because with the methods offered by Instagram, it is enough to get a quick and easy download.