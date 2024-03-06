March 6, 2024

This is what the cross-platform chat functionality in WhatsApp will look like

March 6, 2024

The first screenshots of what the new functionality will look like WhatsApp, multi-platform chathas been revealed and indicates how to use the feature that will allow you to talk to people on Telegram, Messenger, Signal and other platforms.

WABetaInfo Discover an interesting screen in version 2.24.6.2 of WhatsApp for Android, noting that users can disable third-party chats or allow the feature for specific apps only.

One of the cool new features that this functionality will offer, as can be seen in the leaked screenshot, is that users will be able to select which other platforms they will interact with.

The port also explored the splash screen for third-party chats, giving users a better idea of ​​how things work.

“Third-party apps are offered to users in our European region as required by law,” the disclaimer shown in the screenshot says. This indicates that third-party talks will not be available outside of Europe for the time being.

The outlet also confirmed that group chats will not work with third-party apps. It also echoed previous assertions that voice and video calls would not work.

