Instagram brings five new functions for direct messages, learn about them

Instagram is introducing new direct messaging features. (Reuters/Dado Rovik)

Instagram brings Five new features With the goal of helping people connect more with their friends and have more control over their messaging experience.

Among the improvements that have been incorporated is capacity Speed ​​up the search for the most common contacts When using the application, in addition to the option to disable read receipts.

Feature pins up to three conversations to the top of your inbox. (Goal)

Instagram will now allow Set up up to 3 conversations At the top of your inbox, making it easy to access chats with best friends or frequently used open dialogues.

This option stands out because it does not handle day-to-day communication with these contacts, The conversation won't move down With more messages received. Activating this tool only requires the following:

In the summary of the general conversation, Swipe left In the chat you want to set.

Will appear “Set” option. Click to apply the change.

Collection of hadiths They stand out because of the presence of a pin After the username.

The message is also allowed to be edited up to 15 minutes after sending it. (Goal)

Since it is common for errors to occur in messages, the social network allows this as well Option to edit the message up to 15 minutes after sending it This is done by simply clicking on it, thus avoiding the need to delete it or send corrections via new messages. Additionally, it eliminates the need to download third-party applications.

It is possible to remove the display on Instagram messages. (Goal)

Listening to the calls of many users who wanted to be able to read messages without letting the person on the other side of the screen know about it, the platform also included the functionality to be able to Disable read receipt For all MDs or for one in particular. To do this you need:

Enter the chat For the user for whom you want to disable read receipt.

In the top bar, where the contact name appears, Chat options will be displayed. .

Click on “Privacy and Security” option. .

Uncheck the option that indicates Read receipts.

On Instagram, you can customize the background of conversations. (Goal)

Instagram is improving this section so that from now on Users can customize the background of their conversations With their latest songs that include Love, Food and Sweets, in addition to their important recent productions such as Avatar and the sequel to Duna.

To make this change Simply tap on the chat background Select the theme you want to use, and the edit will be made instantly.

Stickers are a very popular way to interact on Instagram. (Goal)

It is also possible to save stickers for easy access. So You should keep your finger pressed against the sticker Which you want to save and will later be found at the top of your direct message stickers tray.

The platform allows you to send messages to one or more people and these messages They may contain text, images, or videos Which are captured directly in the application or downloaded from the gallery of mobile phone or computer. It is also possible to send the following items as messages: