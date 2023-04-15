iPhone 15 Pro and the novelty you’ll love

That was Apple’s roadmap with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, however, as reported this week, This implementation has serious technical problems so much so that it would have led Apple to abandon this idea and return to the traditional physical buttons, that is, as in the case of the current iPhone, leaving this novelty for the next generation of iPhone.

One of the points where Apple seems to be focusing on the new iPhone 15 is in it buttons . At first were the plans that the Cupertino company had Remove any buttons from the device and replace them with solid state buttons which means it won’t actually be buttons, however tactile areas It would respond to the pressure users could put on it, providing the feel of a traditional button, but without being so.

The Cupertino company always seems to have a stretch plan b Which you should switch to if an error occurs with the first option, and this is exactly what appears to have happened with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max button changes. As we said, after liquidating this issue with solid-state buttons, it wasn’t long until the news came out that Apple isn’t considering going back to what’s in current iPhones as such, but rather wants to give it a spin.

At first it was thought that The volume buttons will be unified In one of them, something that finally seems like it won’t, however, what will change will be one of the most iconic elements in iPhone history, the mute switch. Cupertino company plans pass Adopt one of the most valuable and best Apple Watch Ultra appshe Customizable action button. According to the latest rumors, Apple wants to replace the mute switch with a fully customizable button, allowing users to customize the action that occurs when the button is pressed as desired.

The truth is that all this information has to be taken with tweezers, because despite the fact that Apple is having problems with solid-state buttons, the latest attempt by the company to implement what has been the first choice so far cannot be ruled out. Moment. Therefore, it will be necessary to be very attentive to the next news nominated by the best Apple analysts to see if a final change is already taking place or, on the contrary, a small development has been chosen before what will happen in the next generations.