How to delete all WhatsApp messages

It is important for the user to make a backup before dumping all their chats. Reuters/Dado Rovik/Illustration

sometimes, Too many messages are accumulating WhatsAppwhich can take up a lot of storage space on your device or cause the app to slow down.

If you want to free up space or start over, Delete all WhatsApp messages It is an effective solution.

This process can be done selectively, by deleting individual chats, and collectively, by deleting all chats at once. Below we will explain the detailed steps to delete all WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices.

When you clear a group conversation, the user remains a member of the group. (illustration)

Open the WhatsApp mobile application.

Go to “Settings”. Go to the “Chats” option and then “Chat History”. Click “Empty All Chats.” Check or uncheck the boxes “Delete media files also received in chats from device gallery” and “Delete highlighted messages”. If iOS, add the phone number. Click on “Empty Chats”.

If the option “Also delete media files received in chats from device gallery” is selected, the media files will be deleted from the phone. but, This will not remove the user from any groups or delete the chat from the Chats tab.

It is important for the user to indicate whether he wants to keep chat multimedia files on his device. (WhatsApp)

In the Chats tab, open the individual or group chat you want to empty.

In case of Android, touch the three dots at the top right and then tap “Empty chat”. If it’s an iOS device, swipe the individual or group chat you want to empty to the right. Select “More” then “Empty Chat”. Check or uncheck the box “Delete media files received in this chat from device gallery as well”. Confirm the action by clicking “Empty Chat” or “Delete Chat”.

If the chat has been emptied and you want to recover the history, this can be done as long as a recent backup has been made before it was emptied. However, any chat history created after the most recent backup will be lost.

It is important to make a backup before emptying chats. (picture information)

The easiest way to make a backup is as follows:

Go to the WhatsApp mobile application. Go to “Settings”. Click on “Chats” then “Backup”. Select “Save”.

It is necessary for the user to verify that these requirements are met before starting the backup:

There must be an active Google account on the device.

The Google Play Services app must be installed.

You must have enough free space on your phone to create the backup.

You must have enough free space in your Google Account. You can check how much storage space is being used and review the available options here.

It is essential to have an internet connection with a strong and stable signal.

Your Google account usually gets full due to the large volume of emails that usually arrive every day. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo

Delete unnecessary files

In Google Drive, you should identify and delete files, folders, and documents that are no longer needed. It is important to remember that deleted files go into the Trash and will continue to take up space until they are emptied.

You have to go to your Google Drive Trash and click “Empty Trash” to free up space. It’s also important to check shared folders, as files in them count against available space.

Adjust download quality

If you have a lot of photos and videos, you can change the upload quality. In Google Photos settings, you should select “Upload images in high quality” instead of “Original” to save space.

Find and delete emails with large attachments. In the Gmail search bar, type the desired size to find emails with large attachments and delete unnecessary ones.

Likewise, it is recommended that you delete promotional emails, subscriptions, or other unnecessary emails.