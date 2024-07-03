How to deactivate WhatsApp without disconnecting from the Internet

Want to disconnect from WhatsApp for a bit without uninstalling it? We explain how you can do it

Mobile phone with WhatsApp open and x next to it

WhatsApp It’s a tool that makes our lives easier in many ways, but it also makes us feel Always onlineThis can be quite cumbersome for many, especially those who have up to two WhatsApp accounts on their mobile phone. That is why there are times when we need to deactivate it for a while without actually uninstalling it.

Fortunately, there are many options we can use if we simply want to. Stop receiving messages continuously.

From forcing it to stop, to preventing it from using mobile data, to simply turning off notifications, you can do it. Stop WhatsApp from annoying you Easily and whenever you want so you can enjoy peace of mind.

whatsapp stop force

One of the simplest ways to prevent WhatsApp messages from reaching us when we don’t want them to is to force the app to stop. This way, the app will be closed and It won’t stay open in the background either.so it won’t detect when a new message arrives and you won’t know about it. This is probably the most effective way to avoid receiving messages without uninstalling the app, and to do so you will just need to follow the steps below:

go to Settings From your mobile phone. Enter the section Applications. Seek WhatsAppPlease note that the applications are displayed in alphabetical order. Once you are in, click the button. Forced stop.

Turn off notifications

Something you can also do is simply Turn off notificationsso that you receive WhatsApp messages but you cannot receive any news about them. The steps to follow to do this are as follows:

entrance Settings From your mobile phone. Go to section Applications. In the list of applications, find WhatsApp. Inside the WhatsApp screen, enter Notifications. Activate the box Lock everything.

The result will be similar to silencing WhatsApp calls: simply We will not receive the notification. We have a new message.

We can perform this same process with Any application We do not want to receive notifications. This way, our cell phone will ring much less and the feeling of being constantly alert because of the phone will be very limited.

Prevent WhatsApp from using mobile data

Only if you have an iPhone, you can prevent WhatsApp from accessing your Mobile dataSo, if you are not connected to WiFi, it will be as if you have activated Airplane Mode but only when it comes to using WhatsApp.

To do this, you will have to enter the settings of your iOS device and access WhatsApp. Inside the application’s dedicated screen, you will find an option called Mobile dataIf you uncheck this box, WhatsApp will no longer be able to access the data you have contracted on your mobile phone. You will be able to continue receiving messages and using the app. When you are connected to WiFiBut when you don’t, the app will still crash.

Use Do Not Disturb Mode

Almost all mobile phones, regardless of brand, have Do Not Disturb ModeWhen we activate it, we will not receive notifications, except for those we have marked as exceptions. If we activate this mode, we can prevent ourselves from receiving notifications that we have a message during the period of its activation. And if we need other applications to send us notifications, just Make them an exception.This way we will receive notifications from these apps, but this will not happen with notifications from WhatsApp, so it will be How to disable the application.

You can also program a Do Not Disturb mode on your phone so that you can Automatic activation and deactivation At certain times or days of the week. This way, for example, you can avoid receiving notifications at night or on weekends. But WhatsApp will still exist.So even though notifications don’t arrive when you want them, you can tap in and see what messages you have available, so you won’t be completely disconnected.

Uninstall WhatsApp

Although it may seem trivial, the most effective way to disconnect from WhatsApp for a period of time without having to leave the internet inactive in the rest of the applications is to simply Uninstall the app As long as we want to disconnect.

Uninstall the app from our mobile phone This does not necessarily involve deleting our WhatsApp account.So, even if we uninstall it for a few days, weeks or even months, whenever we want to, Reinstall it and continue using it.Therefore, the decision will be much less radical than it may initially seem.

It has been rumored for years that WhatsApp is considering launching an app. vacation mode So we can disconnect for a few days whenever we want. But when it arrives and when it doesn’t, these are the different options available to us.

