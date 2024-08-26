How to deactivate the blue AI logo and its purpose

the artificial intelligence It continues to advance at breakneck speed and is now entering our everyday conversations. Meta, the company behind it Facebook and Instagramlaunched integration with its own AI assistant, Meta AI, on WhatsApp For several countries in Latin America.

This tool promises to revolutionize the way we interact with technology, offering a wide range of functions from creating images to searching for information. However, there are many users who are not comfortable with this functionality and are looking for it. Limit or bypass your phones’ AI.

What is WhatsApp Meta AI?

Meta Artificial Intelligence It is a virtual assistant developed by Meta that uses artificial intelligence to generate answers to various questions and requests. Based on the language model Call 3This tool can generate texts, translate languages, write different types of creative content, and answer your questions in a helpful way.





Read also

Leonardo Schwartz

What is the benefit of Meta AI?

Content generation: Create text, code, scripts, emails, letters, poems and more.

Language translation: Translate texts from one language to another.

Troubleshooting: Helps solve mathematical or programming problems.

Search for information: Provides summaries of specific topics or answers general knowledge questions.

Create image: Generate images from text descriptions.

How to use Meta AI in WhatsApp?

To start using Meta Artificial IntelligenceJust look for the corresponding symbol inside it. WhatsAppOnce you start chatting, you can ask him any question or request. It is important to note that by accepting the terms of service, you allow Meta to use your data to improve the language model.

Meta ensures that messages are sent to Meta Artificial Intelligence It is end-to-end encrypted, meaning that only you and Meta can read it. However, it is important to review the terms of service before using it to fully understand how your data is handled.





Read also

Francisco Fernandez

How to disable Meta AI

Although there is no direct way to completely eliminate WhatsApp Meta AITo reduce its presence, you can do the following:

Open a conversation with Meta AI.

Look for the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and select “Delete conversation” or “Delete chat”.

By removing conversationYou will stop receiving messages from Meta Artificial Intelligence It will no longer appear in your chat list. However, if you want to use it again, you can start a new conversation.