How to customize notification sounds in WhatsApp

With so many people and groups constantly sending messages on WhatsApp, it’s common for us to find it difficult to differentiate when a message is important and when it’s not. Fortunately, the app lets you customize notification sounds to make our alerts more organized and, above all, useful.

This is the customization solution that can be done on Android mobile phones from the Internal Control Department, which will allow you to identify who has messaged you without having to check your phone every time you hear an alert. So we explain how to do it.

With the increasing reliance on messaging apps, WhatsApp has become a crucial tool. However, constantly receiving notifications can become tiring, especially when you are waiting for an important message from a particular person or group.It is common to be in situations where, while waiting for an urgent response, we receive notifications from other groups or contacts that do not require immediate attention.

Customize notification sounds in the app It is an effective solution to this problem. Thanks to this function, you can set a specific ringtone for each contact or group, Which will allow you to know who the message is coming from without having to unlock your phone.

This way you can decide. Whether it is worth interrupting what you are doing to read the message or whether it can wait until later.

Android users have the ability to customize not only WhatsApp message ringtones, but also in-app call sounds. Here’s how to do it step by step:

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots icon that appears in the top right corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select Settings. Under the Settings menu, select the Notifications option.Where you can change everything related to the app notifications. Once you are in the notifications menu, go to the messages section and select Notification tone. Here, a list of available ringtones will open. You can select one of the default files or choose a music file that you have stored on your device. On the same notifications screen, you’ll find an option to change your ringtone. As with messages, You can select a different ringtone than the one that comes by default in the app. In addition to sounds, Android lets you customize other visual alerts like the notification light (if your device has an LED) so that it also varies depending on the type of message or group it comes from.

The process of changing ringtones on iOS is very similar to the process of changing ringtones on Android, Although there are some differences in the interface. Here’s how to do it on your iPhone:

Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device and tap the Settings icon in the bottom right corner of the home screen.

In the Settings menu, select the Notifications option. Here, you can set message and group alerts.

Under the Notifications section, you’ll see options to adjust the sound of both messages and calls. Just like on Android, you can choose from a list of pre-made ringtones or select a song from your music library.

Once you have selected your favorite ringtone, tap “Save” in the upper right corner to save your selection.

One of the most useful aspects of customizing notifications in WhatsApp is the ability to assign different tones to specific contacts or groups.This is especially useful if you’re waiting for messages from specific people or if you’re in a lot of groups and want to prioritize some conversations over others.

Open the contact or group chat you want to set a custom ringtone for. Tap the name of the contact or group at the top of the screen. In your profile, select Custom notifications and turn on Use custom notifications. Once activated, select Notification Tone and choose the sound you prefer.