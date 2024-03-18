How to bring power plants to Cuba? Prices and requirements in 2024

The Cuban government extended the import of power plants until March 2024 to alleviate the energy crisis. Know prices and requirements

In response to power outages in Cuba, whose situation is not expected to improve steadily and continuously over time, the government extended the non-commercial import of power plants with a capacity greater than 900 W until March 31, 2024.

The ruling, published in Official Gazette No. 92 Exceptional for the year 2023applies to air, sea, postal and courier shipments.

With power outages on the rise – Cubans only get two or three hours of electricity a day – it is not surprising that this measure will continue to be extended.

Although purchasing power plants is not common in Cuba, platforms such as Virtual Bazaar, in agreement with the state, provide an alternative for residents. They have the Bucatti 900W gasoline powerplant available for $391.50.

Bringing power plants to Cuba

Travelers to Cuba can import up to two power plants as part of their accompanied baggage. The prices of these stations vary according to their power:

Up to 900 watts: $200.00

Greater than 900VA up to 1500VA: $500.00

Greater than 1500VA up to 15KVA: $950.00

Cuban residents who import for the first time in the year can pay in Cuban pesos. Others, including those residing outside Cuba, must pay in US dollars at an exchange rate of 24 pesos per dollar.

In general, you should know:

Up to two (2) power stations may be imported as part of accompanied baggage.

The value of the power plants is included in the $1,000 that people can bring to Cuba annually.

With the extension until March 31, 2024, for the import of power plants with a capacity greater than 900 watts, the government seeks to find a solution to the ongoing problems in the national energy system.

However, this measure mainly benefits those who can afford these products or who have someone who can transport them to Cuba. Fuel shortages also deduct points from this alternative for getting energy on the island.