He quit his job and started a business: now he works 3 hours and earns more than $1.7 million a year | mix up

At the age of ten, Jenny Wu Learn to read nonverbal social cues. He had no English skills and had to immigrate from China to Houston, Texas (Uses). He primarily communicated with his peers by observing their body language and listening to their voices to find out what excites, inspires, or angers them. His story is getting better diffuse Through social networks.

Wu learned to communicate better with managers after using his communication skills. emotional smartness (any) At companies like Deloitte and Cisco. She worked at a Montessori school for her children in Southern California for some time.

While working on his master's degree at Harvard in 2018, he invested $1,000 of his savings to launch Mind Brain Emotion, which sells AI-focused card games on Amazon. last year, The spinoff grossed $1.71 million on Amazon. Wu estimates that 40% of this revenue is profits.

Work 3 hours a week

Between his side hustle and his three other current sources of income: lecturing at UC Irvine, running an online course on emotional intelligence, and freelance business consulting, He works between three and 30 hours a weekHe says CNBC Make it. Her workload depends on the season, and her multiple sources of income allow her to be completely disconnected from home when her three children are at home.

“The mission has always been to make knowledge, skills, competence, mindsets and attitudes accessible to everyone… So everyone can really enjoy“Wu, 42, says: “But being able to support my children…is also a true measure of success for me.” he added.

How to manage your business

Wu talks about how she started her side business, why she chose to run it alone, and her advice for anyone looking to repeat her path. “It's a very intentional choice for me to be [única] Founder. Through my experience in the corporate world and at Harvard Innovation Labs, I've seen co-founders really do their best [y arruinar amistades]. “I really wanted to avoid that.”He said.

“It also helps with scheduling. I started this as a full-time student and mother. Now, I love being able to travel with my three kids. I can take control without feeling like I'm letting people down. [un socio]“exposed. “As my children grow, I would eventually like to take my business and grow it globally. I'm definitely looking to delegate and bring people on board, but only if they have the right talent.”he added.

Well, you have five academic degrees and a decade of corporate experience. Your advice for success: One: Never stop learning. “I tell my students that I am a lifelong learner first and an entrepreneur second.”

“You should too Be your own artist. When I was still learning English in middle and high school, there were a lot of incidents where I felt very ashamed, where I felt like I wasn't good enough, where I felt like I didn't know anything. [Navegar por esos] Problems can give you coping skills and make you more resilient. There will be detractors and imitators. You just have to keep going.”He said.