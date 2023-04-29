Dollar and Japanese Yen Higher after BoJ Meeting By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – The dollar rose in early Europe on Friday but is still on track for a monthly loss, while the Japanese yen is lower after the Bank of Japan decided to keep its broadly bearish stance unchanged.

A las 8:55 horas (CET), el , que sigue la evolución de esta moneda con respecto a una cesta de otras seis divisas principales, sube un 0,2% hasta 101,415, recuperándose tras registrar mínimos de casi dos semanas a principios de this week.

However, the dollar is still on track to post a monthly loss of just under 1%, after falling nearly 2.3% in March, as traders worry about the health of the US banking system and the prospect of the Fed ending its aggressive activity. Tightening monetary policy as the country’s economic growth falters.

The latest example of the US economic slowdown came with first-quarter growth data released Thursday. Real growth in the world’s largest economy rose at an annual rate of 1.1% between January and March, slowing from the 2.6% recorded over the past three months. 2022.

The central bank’s preferred measure of inflation, which may influence the Fed’s decision on interest rates, will be released next.

Everything indicates that prices will rise by another quarter of a percentage point next week and that they will stop at the increases starting in June.

Elsewhere, the pair is aiming for a 1% rise to 135.29, and the yen took a hit after New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda initially decided to keep the yen unchanged. Yield curve control policy.

The central bank scrapped from its speech a promise to keep interest rates “at current levels or lower” and said it would “carry out a comprehensive review of monetary policy”, though the news disappointed those who had expected an immediate change in it.

The pair is rising to level 1.1029, near its highest levels in one year, and is on track for a monthly gain of more than 1.5%.

Data from Germany’s most populous state, published on Friday, shows that consumer inflation remained elevated in April, with an annual rise of 6.8%.

During this day, inflation figures for other German states, as well as first-quarter figures for the eurozone, will also be released.

Overall, all indications are that he will raise interest rates next week, but policymakers are likely to remain cautious as the European economy shows signs of recovery and inflation remains an issue.

The pair fell 0.1% to 1.2481, and fell 0.4% to 0.6606, while it fell 0.1% to 6.9163, with the Chinese yuan recovering slightly after recording its lowest levels for more than a month at the beginning of the week.