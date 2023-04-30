Wages rose in the United States during the first quarter

In the first quarter of the current year 2023, employee salaries in the United States of America grew by 1.2%. During this past Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported this increase due to the calculation it made on the Labor Cost Index.

Information from the BLS showed that operators’ income and business amounts are key components of an economy’s measure. The crucial factor in mitigating the severity of the crisis is the increased interest by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the country.

The analysis done by the BLS is very helpful to the Fed at this time. The Federal Reserve will meet next May of this year 2023 to decide whether to raise interest rates again.

Job offers will continue

The statistics determined by the BLS were a pleasant surprise to economists. These were lower than expectations, as they set wages to rise by 1.1%.

The growth was greater compared to 2022, with collections in the last month of March rising to 5.1%. However, this behavior means that North American companies are dealing with significant expenses in the professional sector.

Thomas Simmons, an economist at Jefferies, stated that the Fed requires a surge in unemployment to offset the upward trend in payments. This strategy would allow for lower competition in the workforce and lower salaries. Government authorities make it clear that job offers remain stable and influence interest rates to rise.

In the previous month, inflation levels were 5% compared to the same period in 2022. This value indicates a decline in inflation for 9 months.