The $50,000 Powerball ticket win will expire tomorrow, Monday, and the winner will forfeit everything if it is not cashed out.

If you bought a Powerball lottery ticket in October 2022, you better hurry, Because it is about to expire and you may end up losing $50,000.
The date on which the winner loses all his money if he does not claim his prize will be next May 1st.
The ticket holder has until tomorrow, Monday, 4:30 p.m. to go to the Hoosier Lottery prize payment desk., located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
The winning numbers for the October Powerball draw were: 13-19-36-39-59, and Arsenal’s number is 13.
The $50,000 winning ticket matches four of the five white Powerballs and was purchased in the City of Evansville at the Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Ave.
If you win a prize in the Hoosier Lottery, you have 6 months to claim it after the drawing. If you need assistance, you can call the Hoosier Lottery customer service number at 1-800-955-6886.
