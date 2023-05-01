A man wins a lottery prize that will give him $180,000 a year for the next 10 years

A man got the shock of his life when he found out He won a jackpot with a scratch he bought at a gas station in Ohio that cost him just $10.
The first prize was $2.5 million, but the winner would receive annual payments for the next 10 years.
The lucky player purchased a $2,500,000 Make My Year Scratch-Off lottery ticket at the Alliance Get Go store, located at 1896 Beechwood & State St.
The amount of money made annually is $250,000 annually for 10 years before taxes.as mentioned before Ohio Lottery.
However, after paying federal and state taxes, the winner will receive a total of $180,000 annually over the next 10 years.
The chances of a player winning this prize were only 1 in 2,500,000.
Read on:
· The $50,000 winning Powerball ticket expires tomorrow, Monday, and the winner will lose everything if they don’t cash it in.
The $1 Million Powerball ticket win will expire in 7 days and the winner will lose everything if they don’t claim the prize
A woman wins $300,000 in a lottery after winning $250,000 three years ago
Married couple win over $100,000 in the lottery on their 44th anniversary
A 21-year-old mechanic wins $150,000 in the lottery
The lottery player preferred to lose half of his $95 million prize only to get the other half right away.
A woman wins $100,000 in the lottery thanks to the store clerk who picked her ticket
A New Jersey grandmother won $1 million at Powerball and plans to spend most of the money on her 10 grandchildren
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
The $50,000 Powerball ticket win will expire tomorrow, Monday, and the winner will forfeit everything if it is not cashed out.
Wages rose in the United States during the first quarter
Dollar and Japanese Yen Higher after BoJ Meeting By Investing.com