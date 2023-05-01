A man wins a lottery prize that will give him $180,000 a year for the next 10 years

A man got the shock of his life when he found out He won a jackpot with a scratch he bought at a gas station in Ohio that cost him just $10.

The first prize was $2.5 million, but the winner would receive annual payments for the next 10 years.

The lucky player purchased a $2,500,000 Make My Year Scratch-Off lottery ticket at the Alliance Get Go store, located at 1896 Beechwood & State St.

The amount of money made annually is $250,000 annually for 10 years before taxes.as mentioned before Ohio Lottery.

However, after paying federal and state taxes, the winner will receive a total of $180,000 annually over the next 10 years.

The chances of a player winning this prize were only 1 in 2,500,000.

