May 1: What are the best paying jobs in Mexico? meet them

On this Monday, May 1, Labor Day is celebrated all over the world. In the case of Mexico, it is interesting to know the state of the country in terms of jobs and salaries, So we present to you the 10 best paying jobs.

The Adecco Group has published its 2023 Salary Guide, which highlights that the best-paying jobs are in operations, supply chain, customer experience, and program management. With regard to salaries, Most competitive in Baguio region and northern states of the country.

Top 10

These are the 10 highest paying jobs in Mexico

Infrastructure Manager (North West): 104,000 pesos per month

Deputy Director of Operations (Bagio): 98 thousand 770 pesos per month

Deputy Director of Operations (Northwest): 89,834 pesos per month

Operations Manager (North): 79 thousand 244 pesos per month

Supply Chain Manager (Position): 78 thousand 261 pesos per month

Supervising Program Manager (Bajio): 77 thousand 672 pesos per month

Customer Success Manager (Position): 73 thousand 460 pesos per month

Supervising Program Manager (North): 71,903 pesos per month

Supply Chain Manager (North): 71,312,000 pesos per month

Systems Administrator (North): 70,000,696 pesos per month

What are the most vacancies?

The positions with the most active vacancies are at the operational level, With a salary ranging from 5,502 pesos per month to 24,58 pesos is offered to Operations Supervisor in the Northern Region of Mexico.

