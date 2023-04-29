JetBlue will expand its flight operations in the Dominican Republic

JetBlue announced the expansion of its flight operations in the Dominican Republic, with the addition of two new routes, beginning in November with nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport to Punta Cana and Cibao International Airport in Santiago.

JetBlue currently offers service to Santo Domingo, in addition to Santiago, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, operating an average of 33 flights per day from the country.

The airline stated that, starting November 4, it will offer non-stop flights from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) and Cibao International Airport in Santiago (STI).

He explained that as the largest airline in the Dominican Republic, it offers a combination of low fares and award-winning service to its customers traveling between the country and the United States.

In May, JetBlue will celebrate its 16th anniversary of service in Santo Domingo, offering nonstop service between Santo Domingo and six US destinations with an average of 13 flights per day.

Daily schedule between Orlando (MCO) and Punta Cana (PUJ)

As of November 4, 2023

MCO – PUJ Flight #1077 PUJ – MCO Flight #1078

8:35 AM – 12:05 PM 1:10 PM – 3:00 PM

Daily schedule between Orlando (MCO) and Santiago (STI)

As of November 4, 2023

MCO – STI Flight No. 1265 STI – MCO Flight No. 1266

1:00 PM – 4:20 PM 5:30 PM – 7:10 PM

With these new concession flights, JetBlue is connecting Orlando to both Punta Cana and Santiago, providing customers in Central Florida with more options for leisure travel and strengthening JetBlue’s large presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

JetBlue will also become the only airline serving Santiago with nonstop service from Orlando.

He noted that the airline is known for having the most legroom in Economy Class (a), live TV and entertainment at every seat, free and fast broadband internet access known as Fly-Fi on JetBlue (b), free snacks and soft drinks and Excellent customer service.