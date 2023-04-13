How to activate new partner mode in the first half

WhatsApp is in the final stages of developing its new feature called “Multi-device mode”.which took nearly two years of work and will allow for linking WhatsApp account on up to five different devices.

With this new feature, users will be able to have their WhatsApp account on file Primary and secondary phoneas well as in Whatsapp weband a new native desktop and app for iOS and Android tablets.

WhatsApp multi-device mode

It is important to note this All versions will work independentlyWhich means If your phone is offline or offlineOn other versions of Meta’s proprietary messaging platform, you will be able to continue chatting without any problem.

Also, everything What is received or sent in a particular version of the application It will also arrive in real time to others, whether they are text messages, files and mediacalls or video calls.

Function “multi-device mode” It also has a sub-function called “associated mode”, which allows users to link their accounts The WhatsApp on any other cell phone as many times as they want, as if they were Log in and out from different devices. It is important to note that this option will not affect any other version of the app.

What is WhatsApp companion status?

For now, Companion Mode will only be available in the WhatsApp beta program for Android users. To activate it, users need to download the trial version, duplicate the app and follow the steps below:

Open the WhatsApp copy, choose a language and click on “Accept and Continue”.

Instead of registering a phone number to create an account, tap the three dots icon at the top right.

Two options will be displayed: “Help” and “Pair Device”, select the last one.

The QR code will appear immediately.

Open your WhatsApp account on the main phone.

Click on the three dots (top right) > Paired Devices > Pair Device.

Scan the QR code of the secondary device with the camera enabled.

Wait a moment while your chat history syncs and voila, you will be able to chat from both devices without any issues.

It is important to note that only you can Link WhatsApp account on five devices mobile at the same timewhich will be encrypted thanks to the security mechanism End-to-end encryption“.

expected to be Multi-device modeAvailable to all users The WhatsApp In the coming months, though, A.J Official release date.

