How to activate “Incognito Mode” to hide the “Internet”

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, will allow for greater privacy. Among the new features created by the Meta creator are, Mark ZuckerbergRecently announced, is the Incognito Mode, where users will be able to set up their personal accounts and hide their online status.

With its growth in recent years, the app has become the main communication channel for people all over the world. With this scenario, efforts to keep everyone’s data secure has been reflected in the changes made since its inception, as is the case for this innovative tool.

As revealed by the specialized site WABetainfo, it will be rolled out – gradually – to users who have the beta version 2.2.20.7 and 2.22.20.9 for Android. It is worth noting that although it was actually possible to hide the time of the last connection for all your contacts a few years ago, this did not happen with the Online mode.

This way others will know if you are active. However, with this new novelty, no one will know that you are inside the platform.

How to Hide If You’re “Online” in WhatsApp

Click on the three dots on the top right of the app and go to Settings.

Enter the “Account” section within the section and click on “Privacy”.

Touch the button labeled “Last time and online”. There, users will be able to choose from three options if they want to view the time they were last connected to: Everyone, All Contacts, All Contacts Except Some, or Nobody. In addition, they will have the ability to show if they are connected or if they want to use the same configuration as with the last connection.

At the moment, it is not known when this tool will start to be available for all versions of WhatsApp, but it is undoubtedly an update that brings good news.

How to send audios with cartoon voices

There is an amazing trick that allows you to send audio on WhatsApp with the voice of “Squidward”, one of the main characters of the famous cartoon SpongeBob.

It is worth noting that you do not have to download additional applications or software to your cell phone or computer, because you will do everything from a web page called Fake You.

Steps to follow

First, you have to make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store. This is so that there are no problems when sending audio.

Now, from your Android or Apple mobile device, tablet, computer or laptop, open the browser of your choice and search for FakeYou.com, you can go directly to the page by clicking here.

The next step is to fill in the following boxes: in “Category” choose “Cartoons” and “SpongeBob” and in “Voice” find Patricio Estrella, a Latin American dubbing actor.

Scroll down and in the big white box write the text you want, for example: “Hi, I’m Patrick, the most attractive character and I want to send a greeting to my WhatsApp group”.

Then, at the bottom, tap on the “Talk” button.

Wait a bit and below turn on the audios.

Finally, touch the three dots icon next to the audios, download them and share them with your friends on WhatsApp.

