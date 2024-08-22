How This Energy Healing Can Change Your Well-Being and Health

Reiki is a healing modality that offers a variety of benefits, from stress reduction to improved overall health. Although each person may experience the effects differently, many find Reiki to be a valuable tool in continuing their path to a more balanced and healthy life.

As with any therapy, it is important to consider Reiki as part of a holistic approach to health and consult with health professionals to gain a complete perspective.

With the growing interest in complementary and alternative therapies, Reiki has gained recognition for its many benefits for health and well-being. In this sense, we at Kronika interviewed Angela, an expert and professional in this specialty, who told us more about the benefits that Reiki can bring to our lives.

CDH: First, what is Reiki?

Angelica: It’s the system of harmony, harmony, harmony with who? With the Earth and with the universe as the Japanese call it; they don’t really call it a healing system, the Japanese call it the system of harmony with the universe and the Earth. They say that when you are out of harmony, illness or stress or a series of situations do not allow you to see life in a harmonious way and in a way in which you can be happy.

For them, it is very important to find through Reiki peace, calm and harmony, and it is clear that by obtaining this peace, this harmony, the person will begin or will begin to enjoy better health and well-being, so in the West it is considered a healing method.

The discipline that accompanies

In my view it is rather an accompanying technique in the person’s health process because when you say to someone “you will be healed through Reiki” it is actually not true, because if the person is not healed since it may have legal implications, you will not be able to actually heal him.

Reiki is a technique that enables a person to perform a process that is healthier, more tolerable, and more harmonious with fewer complications. So we can say that Reiki is a way to help a person enjoy better health.

CDH: In what other personal areas can Reiki application have a positive impact?

In all aspects of human and living beings’ lives, because you will have greater peace of mind, and by having greater peace of mind, it will help to overcome stress and depression, get better projects, and see life in a different way.

Nowadays, Reiki is offered not only at the hospital level, but also at the business level where, since the person is less stressed, he will have a better way of managing himself in his work, because he will learn to control anger or anxiety. ; You will be able to start working as a team; to make your projects come out in a better way.

CDH: In terms of preparation, how long should one prepare?

In fact, the knowledge is given to you in a weekend. It’s like an average time but obviously it is required that the practices be at least two months apart so that you can put into practice everything you have learned at this level and all the theory.

Obviously it is said that Reiki is a lifestyle because you will practice it throughout your life, you will put it into practice in your daily life, and then, if you dedicate yourself to this practice, you can give courses. I have people who are chefs or who are sports players or other types of activities and they practice it in their daily lives.

I follow the Japanese tradition of being personal and going hand in hand with the student so that the student can learn in this way. The important point is that the student does not go for money or economic reasons, but goes with a teacher who is really with you so that any doubts can be resolved.