How rich is Silvia Penal and who will be her heirs?

Silvia Pinal She is one of the most famous actresses in Mexico, however, in recent months she has raised a lot of concern because she has been suffering from various health issues and now she is back on everyone’s lips as she has reappeared in public when participating in a children’s play, however, she is seen very deteriorating So the audience is wondering if the Mexican singer needs to continue exposing herself in this way, as she allegedly enjoys great viewing. luck.

It was recently announced that the 91-year-old famous actress will be returning to the stage this weekend as part of the play “Little Red Riding Hood: What’s Up With Your Grandma!” However, this sparked controversy as she appeared in a wheelchair, listless and presumably did not remember her dialogues.

Although, at the end of the show, the Mexican film singer received applause at the new theater Silvia Pinal At the beginning of the season of the aforementioned children’s play, which is scheduled to perform every Sunday for a period of three months.

After the wave of criticism the production received for allowing the first actress to appear in those circumstances, it was the producer himself, Ivan Kochegros, who explained that this situation was the decision of the first actress.

“This honor in the theater is his decision to be close to his audience. Those who offend with their comments and lies, may God be pleased with them,” said the producer.

Likewise, in the previous months, she was the daughter of Mrs. Silvia PinalSylvia Paskill commented on this by saying that despite her mother’s recent health problems, she wants to continue working.

“Cuando una persona ha sido tan vital como mi mamá, que siempre ha trabajado y siempre ha estado activa, ¿la dejarías sentada todo el día viendo la televisión o le darías la oportunidad de que estéo a rec so el ib iendo el iendo People? Silvia Pasquale said in an interview with Venga la Alegría that it’s Mrs. Silvia Pinal, we will never allow my mother to be exposed, but by the time she is gone, let her be happy.

How rich is Sylvia Pinal?

Mrs Silvia Pinal He had an extensive and acclaimed artistic career, since during Mexico’s golden age of cinema, he shared the credits with big stars, such as Pedro Infante, Maria Felix, Jorge Negret and German Valdes “Tin Tan”. And as if that were not enough, for many years she starred on prime-time television with her show “Mujer … Casos de la vida real”, and also participated in a large number of plays, programs and serials.

In the face of this successful path, some media outlets have confirmed that luck The first actress has about a billion pesos in money, real estate, various companies and even theatre.

However, after this stratospheric number was revealed, it was revealed Silvia Pinal He was actually going to distribute all of his assets in life to avoid family conflicts when you weren’t there. It was mentioned that heirs They are her children Sylvia Pasquale, Alejandra Guzman and Luis Enrique Guzman.

Similarly, it was indicated that his paintings by the famous artist Diego Rivera will sometime be shown in a museum in Mexico, so it is expected that they will be auctioned.