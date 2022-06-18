He is one of the most popular Mexican regional music singers of the last decade Julian Alvarezwhich despite this great success had legal problems that directly affected the luckAnd even though it seemed like these annoyances were in the past, now his name has become a new trend after that spotifyapparently keeps kicking the interpreter off his platform, preventing him from making a significant income.

It must be remembered that it was in 2017 when the name caused Julian Alvarez He appeared on the US Treasury’s wanted list after being accused of links to organized crime.

Related news

From that moment, and in spite of himself, he categorically denied the accusations against him, jollion Some bank accounts have been frozen, his permission to work in the US has been withdrawn, and he has been banned from social networks and digital platforms.

This situation greatly affected his economic situation, because in addition to the fact that about 10 million pesos were frozen, his inability to generate income from copying his music on platforms such as Spotify, would lose almost 20 million pesos. pesos.

As if that wasn’t enough, he was also affected economically by his inability to perform dozens of musical performances in the United States, an area where he filled in everywhere he stopped, for being so popular, that’s why for every show he couldn’t do, he lost between 1,3 million pesos, which he regularly earns at every concert.

This is your luck Significantly until August 2021, when he was finally acquitted by US authorities.

How rich is Julion Alvarez?

Almost a year later Julian Alvarez He was able to resume the rhythm of his work by being able to give presentations again in Mexico and the United States, and the singer is still banned from spotify Until a few days ago, when some of his songs became available again on the platform, but soon after, the musical material was pulled from the catalog again; A situation that did not go unnoticed by the translator’s audience.

“I hate you Spotify, let me listen to Julión Álvarez”, “SpotifyMexico, what are we playing to remove and put Julion Álvarez songs”, “I thought they had already brought Julión Álvarez and Norteño Banda back to Spotify”, were some comments on social networks such as Twitter.

in spite of that, jollion Still one of the most popular Mexican regional music artists, due to his presentations in Mexico and his participation in reality shows such as “La Voz México”, they have allowed him to obtain luck Which amounts to 1.5 million dollars, which is equivalent to more than 30 million pesos, according to information from the All Famous Birthday website.