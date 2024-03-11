How much does the manager of the Cadereta refinery, the factory that the opposition seeks to close and which AMLO defends, earn?

The plant was closed at the beginning of the month by the Nuevo León government. Photo: Pemex

Power generation and fossil fuels have dominated the agenda of presidential candidates since last week Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz proposed closing two refineries in Mexico: Cadereta, in Monterrey, and Ciudad Madero, in Tamaulipas, the latter having to correct the name, as it was referred to as the Tampico Refinery.

This proposal originated with Jorge Alvarez Mainz, but it was not until yesterday, Sunday, March 10, that the President announced Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Ernesto José Quintanilla VillarrealThe mayor of Cadereta responded to the controversy surrounding the closure of factories and denied that they would be closed.

The reason for the promotion of presidential candidates Galvez and Alvarez Factories closed due to the pollution they emitCausing diseases and even deaths to the population.

File photo of Mexican state oil company Pemex's Cadereta refinery in Cadereta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Martín Rodriguez Aboets He is the Cadereyta Refinery Manager, and has extensive experience in Petroleos Mexicanos with more than 30 years of experience.

According to his LinkedIn profile, since 2018 he has been the Managing Director of the company Madero RefineryWhich is located in Tamaulipas. The year he was also appointed club manager Ingeniero Antonio M. Amor Refinery Located in Salamanca, according to his note Salamanca Sun.

Through the Transparency Platform, it was revealed that in the name of Martín Rodriguez Aboez, in the position of Sub-Directorate of Oil Production, in the area of ​​Director of Cadereta Refinery, He reported a gross monthly salary of 164,247 pesos, which is 116,973 pesos net.from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, the latest documents.

Likewise, he receives a year-end bonus of P314,348, which is equivalent to 60 days of his salary and guaranteed compensation.