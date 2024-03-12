Maduro banned Aerolíneas Argentinas planes from flying over Venezuelan airspace

In an unprecedented situation in relations with Caracas, the regime of Nicolas Maduro banned the flights over Venezuelan airspace of the Argentine airline. This affects the trade routes that the national flag company must divert.

by: Clarion

Clarin learned from high-ranking official sources that most of the flights go to Punta Cana, but also some flights go to Miami and New York.

This led to the State Department sending two letters of complaint to the Chavez regime. Maduro's ambassador to Buenos Aires, Stella Lugo, was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry weeks ago for this matter. The Chavista diplomat took note of this claim, but nothing changed. Aerolíneas flights are still unable to cross Venezuelan airspace.

The government believes that this is retaliation for the delivery of the Emtrasure Cargo Boeing plane to the United States, as justice demanded that it be subject to the sanctions and embargo scheme against Venezuela and Iran.

“Argentina Airlines informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of an obstacle to the use of Venezuelan airspace. The reasons for implementing this obstacle were never determined, resulting in minimal operational impact for the airline,” said company sources consulted by Clarin. They didn't say anything else.

