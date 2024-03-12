March 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Maduro banned Aerolíneas Argentinas planes from flying over Venezuelan airspace

Maduro banned Aerolíneas Argentinas planes from flying over Venezuelan airspace

Phyllis Ward March 12, 2024 1 min read

politeness

In an unprecedented situation in relations with Caracas, the regime of Nicolas Maduro banned the flights over Venezuelan airspace of the Argentine airline. This affects the trade routes that the national flag company must divert.

by: Clarion

Clarin learned from high-ranking official sources that most of the flights go to Punta Cana, but also some flights go to Miami and New York.

This led to the State Department sending two letters of complaint to the Chavez regime. Maduro's ambassador to Buenos Aires, Stella Lugo, was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry weeks ago for this matter. The Chavista diplomat took note of this claim, but nothing changed. Aerolíneas flights are still unable to cross Venezuelan airspace.

The government believes that this is retaliation for the delivery of the Emtrasure Cargo Boeing plane to the United States, as justice demanded that it be subject to the sanctions and embargo scheme against Venezuela and Iran.

“Argentina Airlines informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of an obstacle to the use of Venezuelan airspace. The reasons for implementing this obstacle were never determined, resulting in minimal operational impact for the airline,” said company sources consulted by Clarin. They didn't say anything else.

You can read the full memo at Clarion

See also  The World's 50 Best Places for 2022, According to TIME

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“We have already been offered leadership opportunities” – Diario de Centro América

March 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How much does the manager of the Cadereta refinery, the factory that the opposition seeks to close and which AMLO defends, earn?

March 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

A Venezuelan YouTuber denounced that his video about Nicaragua was “deleted” from the networks

March 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Lodeiro, an old acquaintance of Tigres, describes them as a great team

March 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Download the Android version for free

March 12, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

“We have already been offered leadership opportunities” – Diario de Centro América

March 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

EU approves meat labeling; Mexico prepares to defend

March 12, 2024 Winston Hale