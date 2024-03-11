A Venezuelan YouTuber denounced that his video about Nicaragua was “deleted” from the networks

Just seven days after Miami-based Venezuelan content creator Oscar Alejandro Pérez released, via his YouTube channel, the first part of a report in which he recounted what life was like in Nicaragua under the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, the Ortega movement was able to “remove” the video. from that platform, under the alleged pretext of “copyright”.

On Sunday, March 10, Perez said on his Twitter account: “Friends from Nicaragua, the first video of the series that I recorded in your country has been deleted from YouTube.”

In addition, he revealed that he is “taking corresponding measures to raise it again.”

JP+ reported on the Venezuelan YouTube video

Although the Venezuelan content creator did not give details, in his post on social networks, about the reasons for the “removal” of his video about Nicaragua, when he tries to watch the said content on YouTube, the platform explains that “the video is no longer available.” . “Due to a copyright infringement claim made by JP+.”

The website Juventud Presidente (JP+), which also has a YouTube channel, is controlled by the Ortega Murillo dictatorship, through members of the Youth Sandinistas (JS), and was responsible for condemning the Venezuelan content creator's video.

It seems that the regime did not like that Pérez recounted what it was like to live under a dictatorship in Nicaragua, because in his report – in addition to condemning the police harassment to which he was subjected – he detailed some clear-cut Nicaraguan positions, among them: the glorification of the personality of Hugo Chávez, whom the dictatorship ordered to put in place. A metal monument with his image on a roundabout in Managua; Imposing the Ortega flag in all state institutions and public entertainment centers; The persistence of a de facto police state, with police on street corners, shopping malls and roundabouts across the country; And the annihilation of independent media.

Although Perez issued his report on March 3, he visited Nicaragua in early February. Upon his arrival in the country, although he tried to do so discreetly, He was subjected to intimidation and harassment by the police, They searched him, photographed him, and forced him to show him all his belongings and social media sites.

“I thought everything was going well (…) That's what I thought, when I called the taxi and I was just getting into the car, two police officers approached me and stopped me, and they asked me if I was a foreigner and why I was checking into the car at the airport. The YouTuber narrated in part of the video Which Ortega's movement denounced on YouTube under the title “They asked me to show them my YouTube channel, I showed it to them and they took a screenshot, and they took pictures of my social networks.” The alleged argument for author's copyright.