Yunior Garcia confirms that Cuba is on the verge of explosion

Cuban playwright and activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera He confirms that another social outbreak is about to occur in Cuba due to the worsening crisis.

“Cuba will explode, that's a fact. There is no electricity, no food, no medicine, no rights, no freedom, and no hope. “No one can give in to this forever,” he said on his Twitter account.

“We just hope so The international community is ready to find out which side it will take When the inevitable happens,” he said.

The theater director who In 2021, he fled to Spain after being harassed by State Security For his call for a peaceful march on November 15 of that year, he shared a photo of the historic 11J protests.

In the past few hours, independent journalists have reported Protests in several governorates due to increased power outagesWhich lasts more than 12 hours.

Jose Raul Gallego reported that residents of the municipalities of Florida (Camaguey), Batabano (Mayabique), and the neighborhood of Alcides Pino (Holguin) confirmed their protests on Saturday evening due to the power outage.

He added, “A power outage lasting more than ten hours causes an interruption in Internet service, which makes live broadcasting, recording, and publishing videos difficult.”

He pointed out that “in all of these municipalities there were protests on June 11 and after the passage of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.”

Journalist Jose Luis Tan Estrada also confirmed with several people that people in Florida took to the streets to protest amid the power outages.

The reporter, who shared a post from the party secretary in the region in which she emphasized that people were “enjoying the tranquility,” explained that “although the authorities of that region tried to prove the opposite through posts on Facebook, the reality was different.” “.

“According to my sources”It got hot and they turned the power on right away.“, confirmed Tan Estrada.

Last week, the Union of Electricity (UNE) of Cuba reported this 24-hour power outage due to a capacity deficit of more than 1,400 megawatts.

On Saturday, 24-hour service was affected and as of 8:00 a.m. service had not been restored. The previous day's maximum impact was 1,483 MW at 7:00 p.m., coinciding with peak hour.

the Power outages have worsened since this week in the capitalwhich is the province least affected so far by the ongoing and prolonged power outages that have already been a reality in the rest of the country.

On Wednesday, electricity was cut off in areas in at least 11 municipalities in Havana for four hours.

Until last week, the Governorate Electricity Company only announced an outage due to electrical installation maintenance in certain areas of the city, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; But as of Monday, it began scheduling daily four-hour power outages across the region.