How much does it cost to rent in this part of the US and what is the average salary?

Some statistics suggest that More than 40,000 people are moving Miami Year wise. Part of the explanation for this barrier is due to its reputation as a friendly city Latinos And with many possibilities served.

But it’s worth taking into account before making the decision to migrate Living expensesIt is one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

Average salary in Miami

According to the site Glassdoor, a specialty salesperson in Miami can earn $47,248 a year. Add to this an additional average of US$9,545.



Miami is the city most chosen by Latino PHOTO GIORGIO VIERA / AFP

while, For a supermarket cashier, this is US$2,400 per month, according to Iprofesional. That equates to about $28,800 a year.

Rent in USA

Real estate portal Zumper recently published the median value of a one-bedroom home at $2,400 per month.

Vivir Enn, on the other hand, says that depending on the site, area and condition of the home, options can be found from US$1,300.

A point to note: Contracts are usually annual and funds are requested to cover one year’s rent.



Rents in Miami vary depending on the area of ​​the house and the state Photo Chandan Khanna / AFP

Food and food

A family can spend between $300 and $600 a month, the Live In site points out.

Public transport

One of the characteristics of the city is that it is very difficult to get around by public transport. with which, Most residents or families are forced to own a car.

As for costs, a tank of fuel costs about 70 dollars.

University studies

Vivir enn’s site rating indicates that The college entrance fee is $4,000.

mobile phone

Plans with unlimited calling start at around $40, according to Live.

