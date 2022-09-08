He was working in the US on a tourist visa and found out in unimaginable detail: “I was shocked”

Work in USA It is the dream of many and, to do it legally, There are many options. In each case, it must be used in a different document, according to that country’s Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) guidelines and completed characteristics. However, the type of visa is important because it protects the immigrant before U.S. authorities. to the question of Can I apply for a tourist visa and work in the US?, the answer is yes, but the consequences in the future of those who practice this practice can be disastrous. Yolanda was a Colombian who used this document until she was discovered. She herself gave her testimony for the channel Tatty ArevaloA travel YouTuber.

In the video on account of @thathyarewalo, Yolanda described being deported on a flight to Colombia and the consequences of working in the US on a tourist visa..

A Colombian who worked for several months in the United States on a tourist visa testified

“It is illegal to work with the US on a visa. But it’s no secret that it’s being done,” Tatty began in the clip. Yolanda has a US visa since 2018, and since her sisters worked in the country with this document, she decided to follow in their footsteps and embark on an adventure. In 2019, he started this practice and worked in different jobs. Based on his experience, he initially started organizing student rooms at Stanford University under a fictitious name.

A woman has told what happened to her after working on a tourist visa in the US

The woman worked in the US for three to five months and then returned to her country. By the time he earned $11,000, The equivalent of 50 million Colombian pesos, without his identity and without a bank account.

Yolanda assured that immigration authorities realized all this when she made a trip in 2022 Bogota-Panama-Los Angeles. When she arrived at this last destination, immigration officials detained her for a long time and asked her questions: “Then they took me to a room. They took WhatsApp audio from me in 2018, A friend asked me how I was and I replied that I was working and walking reasonably well,” he explained.

That means, based on your story, the migration officials can check the phones and even if the chats are deleted, the history will be restored.

After finding the dialog, The woman was deported from the United States: “They sent 15 deportees back to us. I was locked up for 12 hours without food. They have maruchan soups, water and juices.” His passport was taken from him and his visa was scratched. “Once we arrive in Colombia, at the El Dorado airport, they take us back to immigration, they ask us some questions, then they give us our passports (…) and they tell me that in about 5 years I can apply for another visa,” he said.

After finding her, they overruled her tourist visa

In the comments of Dati’s video, people were surprised by the behavior of the authorities at the airport: “I was shocked by what they were doing.” “How wonderful to know never to do this.” “Everything that happens in airports is unbelievable,” they wrote, while highlighting Yolanda’s courage to give her testimony.