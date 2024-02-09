They issue a warning about the event and predict catastrophic consequences

According to recent reports, it is estimated that A La Niña event may occur this year with Destructive effects. The chances of this happening are increasing and here is what is known about it, In the context of El Nino causing disasters.

According to weather forecasters, The impact of this will be visible in the coming months of 2024. In this sense, they explain that there are 55% chance For development of La Niña phenomenon Between June and Augustwhen it is there 77% chance from September to November.

called as Super El Nino Because of its scale, it has precisely changed the world's climate United States Climate Prediction CenterCooling of the equatorial Pacific may occur gradually.

This way, The risk of hurricanes increases in the Atlantic region In the next six months, how can it be? Severe drought in California and South America A warning has already been issued based on this incident.





Read more

Victor Hugo Alvarado

What is a La Niña event and what are its effects?



The La Niña event has Massive cooling of surface water The equator creates some changes in the central and eastern parts of the Pacific, as well as atmospheric circulation of wind, precipitation, and pressure.

The Boy vs The Girl. archive

It generally has anti-El Niño climate effects, which is the hot phase. A La Niña event usually occurs every 2 to 7 years, although it is not fixed. When is this event announced? When ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific drop 0.5°C from the five-year average.

“I think we're in for a quick turnaround.”Michelle L'Heureux, a meteorologist at the U.S. Climate Prediction Center, explained.

The expert also pointed out that the surface of the Pacific is still warm The baby still holds. However, below 100 meters, the sea cools down, giving an indication that the panorama may change abruptly.

L'Heureux This is not accidental, because Usually after a strong El Niño eventAs is now the case, A La Niña event is emerging, at least 60% of the time. If this situation occurs, it will have serious consequences on the evolution of weather throughout the year.