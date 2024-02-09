If you have a CBP One appointment and receive an I-220A, this is how you can process your residency.

An unusual incident happened to a Cuban immigrant through CPP One. He received an I-220A while he was waiting to present his case for political asylum in Mexico.



Lawyer Wilfredo Allen, an expert on immigration issues, commented on the topic in question. “It's a totally random immigration system.” referred to To journalist Daniel Benitez.

A number of doubts arise from such a peculiar case. Especially if we take into account the Cuban's position in Mexico, where he waited his turn at CBP One.

According to the expert, “An analysis of US immigration policies revealed a significant opportunity for Cubans. Their spouses entering the country through CBP One appointments are included.

Form I-220A and the Cuban Adjustment Act

If you receive the aforementioned form, you will be able to claim residency under the protection of the Cuban Adjustment Act after completing one year in the country. It is a process that is unique and exceptional in the legal framework of the United States.

Now, the situation gets complicated when the issue of asylum gets involved. Applicants who enter through CBP One face a judicial system where a judge only has jurisdiction over asylum.

In fact, it is an important feature for Cuban immigrants. Given their eligibility to apply for residency under Cuban adjustment, they often choose not to litigate their asylum case in court.

“You requested asylum to submit asylum to be in CPP One. If you are Cuban, you won't fight it because you can claim your residency year and day in court with USCIS. If you're not Cuban and you entered with CBP One, you only have asylum,” the special counsel said.

“Only Cubans or their spouses who have a parole or I-220A in the first box can claim residency after one year in the United States. The remaining people entering from Russia, Ukraine or Taiwan must apply for asylum.