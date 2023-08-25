Documents to be submitted during medical examination for US citizenship

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requests a variety of documents from those interested in obtaining US citizenship. The same goes for those trying to adjust their status in the country through a green card or permanent residency permit.

You must bring the following documents during the medical examination.

-Form I-693, Medical Examination Report and Immunization Record.

Government-issued photo identification, such as a current passport or driver’s license. If you are 14 years of age or younger, you must present identification showing your name, place and date of birth and your parent’s full name.

Vaccination or immunization record (DD, DTP, DDAP, DD, DTP, OPV, IPV, MMR, Hib, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Varicella, Pneumococcal Influenza, Rotavirus and Meningococcal Disease, and Covid-19 etc.

– Medical insurance card. Find out if a civil doctor accepts your health plan for a medical examination for immigration purposes. Many health insurance plans do not cover all areas of the exam.

– Finally, pay. Contact various civil doctors and find out how much they charge for the exam for immigration purposes. Prices can vary by hundreds of dollars.

Everything you need to know about clinical trials

In the test in question a YoReport your medical history in addition to the physical examination. The doctor in charge will carry out the tests AndInfectious diseases like tuberculosis, syphilis, gonorrhea, depending on your age. This is indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After the exam, the doctor will write a Form I-693 and give it to you in a sealed envelope, which you must submit to USCIS. Be sure to obtain a copy of the completed Form I-693 for your personal records before sealing the civil physician envelope. USCIS will not accept it if opened or changed.