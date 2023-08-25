August 25, 2023

Chicago heat index breaks record – NBC Chicago

August 25, 2023

The city of Chicago officially broke a record heat index record on Thursday. The new temperature will be recorded on August 24.

A temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded at 3 p.m Temperature record on August 24, 1947. However, this time the heat index reached 120°F, breaking the record of 118°F set on July 13, 1995.

The 100°F reading marks the 66th time the city has recorded a temperature in the triple digits, according to National Weather Service records.

Also, this is the first time since July 6, 2012 that Chicago has recorded 100°F. According to NBC Chicago meteorologist Kevin Jeans, July 4, 5, and 6, 2012 recorded temperatures of 102°F, 103°F, and 103°F, respectively.

These measurements are made possible by the METAR, a weather report that provides the latest information about the weather at an airport or airport in a standardized format. These reports are routinely issued and are essential to aviation safety as they help pilots and authorities make informed decisions about flight operations.

What’s next in the weather this Thursday?

For those looking for respite from high temperatures, the heat wave will be interrupted by a cold front moving into the Chicago area between afternoon and night this Thursday, increasing the potential for severe storms.

These storms can present threats such as hail formation, damaging winds and frequent power outages as they advance. Chance of rain will move from North-West to South-East from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

