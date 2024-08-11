Florida teachers will get another pay raise

Most of the districts in Florida They will resume classes on August 12. Parents, students and teachers are getting ready to start the new academic year There is good news for teachers, the government has announced a record hike in their salaries.

State Governor Ron DeSantis Approves a historic increase of $1,025,000,000 in the budget for fiscal year 2024-2025. Funding for teachers’ salary hike.

In this regard, the Governor announced in a press release: “Florida’s education system is one of the best in the nation. We want to ensure that it attracts good academics with attractive compensation. “I am proud to have invested more than $4,000,000,000 in teacher pay raises since the beginning of my term, and will continue to work to increase funding for state teachers.”

In fact, according to official statistics, it is worth remembering. Salaries for teachers increased by nearly US$10,000 During the DeSantis administration.

Therefore, in the academic year 2023-2024, The average starting salary for teachers in Florida is $48,000 per yearBut now that will rise so they’ll earn an average starting salary of more than $54,000 in the southeastern United States.

Of course Teachers are grateful for this promotion. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said, “I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his steadfast commitment and unwavering commitment to Florida’s education system over the years.”

He added that The Sunshine State will attract the nation’s best educators through decisions like salary increases. “This is a testament to the work the governor has done to support education and increase wages. “Florida is a state of education, and with investments like these we will continue to lead the nation for years to come.”

Before Governor DeSantis took office, remember that no Specific allocation of funds to increase the salary of teachers.

however, From 2020, the government has earmarked a special item specifically for increasing salaries The number of teachers rose from US$500,000,000 to US$1,025,000,000 the following year.