The Nicaraguan government approved a reform that would remove the nationality of those convicted of "high treason."



The National Assembly of NicaraguaUnder the control of the regime, recognized A Constitutional reform It allows the removal of nationality from Nicaraguans.”Treason“, a legal entity used to persecute opponents and critics of the dictatorship Daniel Ortega.

An amendment to amend Article 21 of the Magna Carta was voted on in a special session held on the second occasion. Dario CityBirthplace of poet Ruben Dario (1867-1916).

The act states that “acquisition, loss and recovery of nationality shall be regulated by law Traitors “They lose their status as Nicaraguans.”

This provision was already approved in the first instance February 9, 2023On the same day 222 political prisonersAmong them, seven presidential candidates were released from prison and expelled AmericaAfter being charged and sentenced for “treason against the country”.

The next day, the Managua Court of Appeal, Related to the dictatorship, it ordered the revocation of nationality from those 222 Nicaraguans, based on a “special law limiting the loss of Nicaraguan nationality,” and approved Feb. 10.

The move is part of the legal persona used to persecute opponents and critics of Daniel Ortega's dictatorship.



The law states that “those convicted in accordance with the provisions of the Law for the Protection of the People's Rights to Freedom, Sovereignty and Peaceful Self-Determination published on December 22, 2020 shall lose their Nicaraguan nationality.”

Along with loss of nationality, 222 former political prisoners were disqualified from public office for life or popular election and their civil rights suspended.

On February 15, another 95 people, including writers Sergio Ramirez and Gioconda BelliVice Bishop of Managua, Silvio Paceand ex-guerrilla Louis CarrionThey were also stripped of their nationality without trial or punishment after being accused of “treason against the country”.

Victims of this action, the Nicaraguan Constitution, in its unreformed Article 20, states, “No citizen can lose his nationality. Nicaraguan citizenship is not lost by acquiring another nationality.

Nicaragua passes through Political crisis Since April 2018, the community has been stressed after the controversial general election on November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row, and a second term with his wife. Rosario MurilloAs vice president, with his main rivals in jail or exile.

On February 15, another 95 were stripped of their nationality, including writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli.



On Tuesday, Ortega revoked the regime's legitimacy 16 non-profit organizationsA total of 10 were Catholic and/or evangelical, including 7 who requested dissolution of their own accord.

The Home Minister approved the dissolution of these 16 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). Maria Amelia CoronelAccording to two ministerial agreements published in La Gazeta, Nicaragua's official newspaper.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 9 NGOs were outlawed for not complying with the laws regulating them, while another 7 were canceled due to voluntary liquidation..

The agency argued that the 9 NGOs were unilaterally closed down as per the laws governing them for breaching their obligations and obstructing the regulation and monitoring of the Public Registration Directorate and the regulation of non-profit organizations.

The Ortega regime revoked the legal status of 16 non-profit organizations.



As these 16 NGOs were closed down, More than 3,550 such companies have been dissolved After popular protests erupted in April 2018.

Some of the illegal NGOs include the Pentecostal Mission Society of Jehovah Will, Holy Missionaries of the Holy Redeemer Foundation, Evangelical and Prophetic Apostolic Mission Society, Missionaries of the Company of Mary Association, Nueva Restoration Family Church Foundation and Transworld. Missions Association of Nicaragua, among others. .

(with information from EFE)