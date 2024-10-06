How much does it cost to register for residency in the United States?

The US State Department opened the invitation to Visa lottery 2026giving those interested the opportunity to obtain one of the 55,000 Permanent housing Available, known as Green cards or green cards. Registration for this program began on October 2, 2024 and will close on November 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

This program, officially known as Diversity Visa ProgramIt was founded in 1990 with the goal of promoting diversity among the immigrant population in the United States. It is designed to provide access to people from countries that traditionally have low rates of immigration to the United States, which means that not all nationalities are eligible to participate in the sweepstakes.

Every year, more than 12 million people around the world register for the visa lottery, making it one of the most accessible ways to legally move and work in the country. USA. Winners are randomly selected from among those who meet the requirements set by the Department of State.

How much does it cost to register for the 2026 visa lottery?

To participate, it is necessary to meet eligibility requirements and register on the official website dvprogram.state.gov. It is important to highlight this Registrations are completely free; No payment is required during the initial application process.

However, if you are selected, you must complete the interview process and make an appointment at a U.S. embassy or consulate in your country, for which you must pay a fee. US visa application fee of up to $330.

Countries participating in the 2026 visa lottery

The Department of State distributes visas among six geographic regions and no country can receive more than 7% of the available diversity visas. the Participating countries We are:

Africa

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea , Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe. , Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau Special Administrative Region, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vatican City.





Central America, South America and the Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay.

Oceania

Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Federated States of Nauru, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu.

Isolated America

Bahamas.