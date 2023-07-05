How much does it cost to eat at Rivers Restaurant? Meet Mi Mi

In recent days Sami has been the trend”riversEspecially after participating in Third year in the evening where he won one battle and lost another; However, the The influencer also has his own fast food business We will tell you all the details.

Rivers Restaurant: Mee Mee

The influencer, who has 3 million followers on Twitch, 2.7 million followers on Instagram, 1.9 million on YouTube, has been around for several years now. A fast food restaurant that specializes in oriental cuisine and is called “Mee Mee”.

The facility opened in November 2021 and is located at Avenida Manuel Gómez Morín 918, Comercial Gómez Morin, Villas de Aragón, San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León.

“I did all this work from the beginning, because before I became a ‘streamer’ I wanted to put it down, but there was no way… I really like this kind of food, but in Monterey there’s nowhere really that good,” he said a few months ago in one of Post it online. It should be noted that through his social networks he was also showing the evolution of his business up to what we know today.

Some of them are served on the premises boxes “squares” With main course and accompaniments having the following costs:

Natural water and soft drinks: starting from 15 pesos

Utility fund: 75 pesos

Box (strong plate): 139 pesos

Hungry (main course and side dish): 149 pesos

Oreo cookie plate for 20 pesos

Food rolls for 19 pesos

Very hungry (2 main dishes and 2 side dishes): 199 pesos

The various dishes found in rSamantha Trevino Rivera Restaurant the following: