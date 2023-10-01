How much does an architect earn in Mexico? salary

Architecture It is the art and technology of projection and design Buildings, spaces and/or structures, with a focus on the design, construction, improvement and restoration of specific spaces Based on human needs.

from October 1, 2004 was chosen as Architect’s Dayseeks to recognize and celebrate the work and contribution of these professionals in creating environments that favor individual and collective living.

According to the Labor Observatory of the Mexican Government. The architecture and urban planning profession registers 240,510 professionals, with a monthly average of 15,248 pesos, but not all of them practice.

The architecture profession is constantly evolving because human needs are changing and it is currently necessary to create spaces that contain technology, sustainability and inclusion.

Where can I study architecture?

Most public universities offer a degree in architecture, but it depends on many aspects to be able to choose where to study; Academic level, professional development, academic presentation, teachers... here they are Schools in Mexico to study architecture:

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)

Autonomous University of Mexico (UAM)

University of Guadalajara (UDG)

Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL)

University of Baja California (UABC)

Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies of Monterrey (ITESM)

Iberoamerican University

How much do architects earn in Mexico?

In the Republic of Mexico, the salary of an architect It depends on many factors; Experience, the country you work in, the type of company or manager, and specialization.

According to the Ministry of Economy, during the second quarter of 2023 There were 147,000 registered people in Mexico working as architects while their average monthly salary was 7,260 pesos per month.

the Better salaries The average received by architects, urban and transportation planners was in Baja California Sur for 25,400 pesos, Durango for 20 thousand pesos and Sinaloa for 13 thousand and 900 pesos. While the The largest number of professionals is in Mexico City, with 26 thousand peopleJalisco with 21,500 people and the State of Mexico with 10,200 employees.

