This is the country that will no longer need a visa to enter the United States – Enséñame de Ciencia

For many people, traveling to the United States of America is an enjoyable thing, whether for tourism, work, or to visit family, and to make this trip you need some official documents, a passport and a visa.

These documents are necessary to enter the United States of America, although this may vary depending on the nationality of the person who wants to enter the country. In general, a passport serves to establish your nationality before the authorities of a country other than your country of origin and with this request permission to enter the country.

On the other hand, as for the visa, it is rather a rule required by some countries for entry into their territories and the ability to stay for a certain period. In addition, this document may differ depending on the reason you want to enter the country. nation. It is worth noting that this document is not required in all countries, as there are some that do not have it as a standard.

Likewise, sometimes we can find special situations where, because you are of a certain nationality, you can enter the United States without needing a visa.

The USA has a list of countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program or VWP, which works by allowing citizens of countries participating in this program to travel to the USA for pleasure or business for a maximum of 90 days without having to travel to the USA for pleasure or business for a maximum of 90 days. To obtain a visitor visa, as described on the same official government website United State.

Just over 41 countries participate in this program, where this US government program is already being implemented. If that is not enough, more countries will continue to be added, and in recent days, news has come out that another country will join the list of this program, giving its citizens easy entry into the United States of America without the need for a visa. .

Last September 27 of this year, the State Department highlighted that another country would be added to the list of countries that do not require a visa to enter the United States. The lucky country is Israel, and this achievement is due to the work of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will assume this position starting in 2022.

It should be noted that as of November 30, all citizens of Israeli origin will be able to travel to the United States for tourism, work, or for any reason, for a period determined by the authorities, but not more than 90 days, but for the duration of this, citizens of Israel will need to register in a permit system. Named travel Electronic travel authorization system Implemented by the United States government for participating countries.

Undoubtedly, the USA program will continue to expand, and who knows, perhaps one day Mexico will have the opportunity to join this list of countries.