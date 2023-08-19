How much bread should be eaten for a healthy diet according to the World Health Organization

he Bread is not only an ideal accompaniment to mealsIts versatility allows us to make quick preparations for anything at any time of the day when we’re in a hurry or short on time. Since it is a product with a long tradition in most of the culinary cultures of the world, it is almost impossible to avoid it in any diet.

There are many myths surrounding this food, and one of them is that it is a product that makes you gain weight, and for this reason some people avoid eating it. There is also an issue How much bread should be eaten per day so as not to harm health. The World Health Organization has answered this question.

How much bread should we consume per day?

he Bread has a wide nutritional contributionIt provides B vitamins such as thiamine, or B1, riboflavin, B2, pyridoxine, or B6, and niacin, or B3. In addition, it provides carbohydrates and a small percentage of protein and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium and magnesium.

If the person who eats bread daily, maintains a healthy diet and engages in physical activity, there should be no problems with its intake. However, how much bread can be consumed per day? The World Health Organization answers this question: “People should Consume 250 grams of bread daily as part of a healthy diet. This is equivalent to a baguette by weight.”



The World Health Organization has given an answer. Image: iStock.

On the other hand, people who do extreme sports or do physical exercises with weights need to consume more calories. The World Health Organization recommends eating 400 grams of bread per day, to obtain the carbohydrates needed to serve as an energy source.

What happens if I don’t eat bread?

If a person does not want to eat bread for any reason, then he should increase his intake along with other types of carbohydrates. The Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) explains: “The fact that bread is not eaten on a regular basis can generate an imbalance in the calorie profile of the diet”.



This happens when the bread is not consumed. Photo: Pexels.

According to the foundation, the appropriate ratio of macronutrients the body needs is one 15% protein, between 30% and 35% fat and 55% carbohydrates. That is why “if the consumption of bread is reduced, it is necessary to increase the intake of other foods rich in carbohydrates so as not to create a significant imbalance in the diet.”

