How many medals do the United States and Mexico have in the Olympic Games?

the Paris 2024 Olympic Games They reach the final stage after two weeks of pure sport with the best athletes in the world and United State He is already more than on his way to being crowned the delegation. Leader of the medal table.

In contention at this stage of the competition side by side Chinahe Team USA He already had the minimum advantage in Medal table While in the final days of competition, the podiums are determined for team sports where the United States is the favorite. Men’s and Women’s Basketballyou will play Women’s Football Final Against Brazil and in volleyball and beach volleyball The men’s teams are leading with medal ambitions.

It should be noted that the medal table is arranged by adding Sea bream as the first parameter to be taken into considerationIf it comes to the total number of medals, the advantage the United States has achieved is much greater and at this point no one else can achieve it.

On the side of the MexicoAll hopes are pinned on her. Green frame To achieve the first gold medal for the Aztec delegation. He Mexican boxer Next Friday, he will face Asdhoya Muidinkhoev in the 71kg final.

Marco Verde has already reached the boxing final and is dreaming of Mexico’s first gold medal. John Locher / Ab LaPress

USA Medals This Wednesday, August 7th in Paris 2024

gold

Women’s Team Follow | Cycling Track | Team Pursuit

silver

Tom Char | Skating | Male Garden

Artistic Swimming | Acrobatic Team Routine

Bronze

Hampton Morris | Weightlifting | Male 61kg

