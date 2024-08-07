August 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How many medals do the United States and Mexico have in the Olympic Games?

How many medals do the United States and Mexico have in the Olympic Games?

Cassandra Curtis August 7, 2024 2 min read

the Paris 2024 Olympic Games They reach the final stage after two weeks of pure sport with the best athletes in the world and United State He is already more than on his way to being crowned the delegation. Leader of the medal table.

In contention at this stage of the competition side by side Chinahe Team USA He already had the minimum advantage in Medal table While in the final days of competition, the podiums are determined for team sports where the United States is the favorite. Men’s and Women’s Basketballyou will play Women’s Football Final Against Brazil and in volleyball and beach volleyball The men’s teams are leading with medal ambitions.

It should be noted that the medal table is arranged by adding Sea bream as the first parameter to be taken into considerationIf it comes to the total number of medals, the advantage the United States has achieved is much greater and at this point no one else can achieve it.

On the side of the MexicoAll hopes are pinned on her. Green frame To achieve the first gold medal for the Aztec delegation. He Mexican boxer Next Friday, he will face Asdhoya Muidinkhoev in the 71kg final.

Marco Verde has already reached the boxing final and is dreaming of Mexico’s first gold medal.

John Locher / Ab LaPress

USA Medals This Wednesday, August 7th in Paris 2024

gold

  • Women’s Team Follow | Cycling Track | Team Pursuit

silver

  • Tom Char | Skating | Male Garden
  • Artistic Swimming | Acrobatic Team Routine

Bronze

  • Hampton Morris | Weightlifting | Male 61kg

Paris 2024 medal table at the moment: How many medals have Team USA and Mexico won?

See also  How friendly the Peru-El Salvador match was by the time of FIFA 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Olympic Games: The Story of How the Most Stunning Image Yet Was Captured for Paris 2024
3 min read

Olympic Games: The Story of How the Most Stunning Image Yet Was Captured for Paris 2024

July 30, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Tigres responds to Siboldi: No one is above the institution
2 min read

Tigres responds to Siboldi: No one is above the institution

July 30, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Camila Osorio had a strange reaction when she saw Rafael Nadal: did he ignore her?
2 min read

Camila Osorio had a strange reaction when she saw Rafael Nadal: did he ignore her?

July 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

How many medals do the United States and Mexico have in the Olympic Games?
2 min read

How many medals do the United States and Mexico have in the Olympic Games?

August 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
WhatsApp Plus 2024: How to Install APK V17.60 Latest Original Version for Android
2 min read

WhatsApp Plus 2024: How to Install APK V17.60 Latest Original Version for Android

August 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
AMLO reveals cost of Olmeca dos Bocas refinery
2 min read

AMLO reveals cost of Olmeca dos Bocas refinery

August 7, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Angela Aguilar celebrates Baby Aguilar’s birthday with Christian Nodal
2 min read

Angela Aguilar celebrates Baby Aguilar’s birthday with Christian Nodal

August 7, 2024 Lane Skeldon