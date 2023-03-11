How likely is it to hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046?

This asteroid has been named “2023 DW” It has a diameter of 50 meters, the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

NASA’s Office of Planetary Defense reports that it is tracking a new asteroid it has “Very slim chance of hitting Earth” 23 years from now, on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The European Space Agency reports that it has a 1 in 625 chance of hitting Earth, according to the European Space Agency.

The aforementioned space rock tops NASA’s list of hazards and only has a score of 1 out of 10 on the Turin Scale, meaning that “the possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely, without cause for public concern or concern.”

As astronomers learn more about this asteroid, Concerns about this can be reduced.

NASA’s Office of Planetary Defense explained on its Twitter account that “Often when new objects are first discovered, Several weeks of data are needed to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their future orbits.”

He added that orbiting analysts will continue to monitor Asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.

