How likely is it to hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046?

NASA’s Office of Planetary Defense reports that it is tracking a new asteroid it has “Very slim chance of hitting Earth” 23 years from now, on Valentine’s Day 2046.
This asteroid has been named “2023 DW” It has a diameter of 50 meters, the size of an Olympic swimming pool.
The European Space Agency reports that it has a 1 in 625 chance of hitting Earth, according to the European Space Agency.
The aforementioned space rock tops NASA’s list of hazards and only has a score of 1 out of 10 on the Turin Scale, meaning that “the possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely, without cause for public concern or concern.”
As astronomers learn more about this asteroid, Concerns about this can be reduced.
NASA’s Office of Planetary Defense explained on its Twitter account that “Often when new objects are first discovered, Several weeks of data are needed to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their future orbits.”
He added that orbiting analysts will continue to monitor Asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.
Read more: An asteroid the size of a building passed near Earth
We’ve been tracking a new asteroid called 2023 DW that has a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2046. Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SaLC0AUSdP
– NASA Asteroid Watch (AsteroidWatch) March 7, 2023
“Proud web fanatic. Subtly charming twitter geek. Reader. Internet trailblazer. Music buff.”
More Stories
A new study revealed that Earth’s water is older than the sun
Apple announces “world’s largest catalog of classical music”
Netflix allows you to change the look and size of subtitles