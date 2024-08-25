How does a 25 cent coin become worth $15,000?

A 1970 25 cent coin can fetch up to $15,000 at collector’s auctions in the United States (USA).

The specimen was minted at the Denver Mint, and thanks to some details in its issuance process, it can reach astonishing amounts of money.

On this occasion, there was an error in the material used to make the coin, making it truly rare.

Read also: USA | How to Claim $850 Stimulus Check? (+Requirements)

How to identify a 25 cent coin?

The obverse of the coin features a bust of George Washington in the center of the coin, facing the left side.

In addition, the words “Freedom” and “In God We Trust” and the year of minting can be seen and read.

On the reverse side, there is an image of an eagle with open wings, holding arrows in its talons, and its head moving to the left side.

Important details of the piece

On this side of the coin are the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”, “QUARTER DOLLAR” and “E Pluribus Unum”.

The most popular specimen also has the mintmark “D,” which links it to the Denver Mint, with numbers 417,341, 364 minted in 1970.

Samples are in excellent condition.

Another important aspect is that when minting these coins, wooden planks were used to replicate the 10 cent denomination and the pieces looked thinner than normal.

If you have one of these coins, the condition in which it was found greatly affects its value and you can have it evaluated by a coin collector or coin professional.

A specimen graded as MS69 sold in 2023 for $15,000 thanks to its near-perfect condition with no scratches, stains or details in the case of the piece.

With information from El Crónista

Visit our section: international

To stay informed and know everything that is happening in the world and in the country, click on the following link. Follow our channel on Telegram https://t.me/Diario2001Online

To follow Channel 2001 online on WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va9CHS8EwEk0SygEv72q