How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?

Tomorrow, September 25, we will know the name of the fifth qualifier. The resident who will leave The famous Mexican houseseason two, and will no longer be able to compete for the $200,000 first-place prize.

Sian Cheung denies spitting out food from the Fourth Sea: La Casa de los Famosos México

The votes at this moment show us who the audience’s favorite is and the votes indicate that the first place at the moment lies between Karim Bendter and Mario PizarrisWhile the fifth qualifier could be between Arath de la Torre and Gala Montes.

The second edition of The House of the Famous Mexico ended as the audience expected: with the entire Fourth Sea waiting inside the house for the grand finale. While the entire population of the Fourth Earth with their allies now watches the parties from the set or from home.

While others, like Adrian Marcelo, want to maintain the rhetoric of “nothing happened here,” meaning that with his departure from the reality show, the one who lost the most is TelevisaUnivision, not him.

Ricardo Peralta talks about the friends he “lost” on IG after La Casa de los Famosos México

Whatever the case, the villains in this story are present. Characters like Mariana Echeverría, Sian Chiong, Ricardo Peralta and Adrian Marcelo are living difficult moments in front of the public, who do not forgive everything they have said and done in this edition. While the return to public life of Sabine Mosier, Gomita, El Potro and Agustín Fernández seems less complicated than before. Mentioned.

Whatever the case, this reality show is coming to an end. There is a lot of speculation about whether the show will return for a third season. While many say yes, there are others who insist that it will not be possible. Which is why I think the wisest thing to do, as always, is to wait until the end, when the lights go out.

