September 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?

How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?

Lane Skeldon September 25, 2024 2 min read

Tomorrow, September 25, we will know the name of the fifth qualifier. The resident who will leave The famous Mexican houseseason two, and will no longer be able to compete for the $200,000 first-place prize.

Sian Cheung denies spitting out food from the Fourth Sea: La Casa de los Famosos México

The votes at this moment show us who the audience’s favorite is and the votes indicate that the first place at the moment lies between Karim Bendter and Mario PizarrisWhile the fifth qualifier could be between Arath de la Torre and Gala Montes.

The second edition of The House of the Famous Mexico ended as the audience expected: with the entire Fourth Sea waiting inside the house for the grand finale. While the entire population of the Fourth Earth with their allies now watches the parties from the set or from home.

While others, like Adrian Marcelo, want to maintain the rhetoric of “nothing happened here,” meaning that with his departure from the reality show, the one who lost the most is TelevisaUnivision, not him.

Ricardo Peralta talks about the friends he “lost” on IG after La Casa de los Famosos México

Whatever the case, the villains in this story are present. Characters like Mariana Echeverría, Sian Chiong, Ricardo Peralta and Adrian Marcelo are living difficult moments in front of the public, who do not forgive everything they have said and done in this edition. While the return to public life of Sabine Mosier, Gomita, El Potro and Agustín Fernández seems less complicated than before. Mentioned.

See also  At the edge of the pool, Selena Gomez lit the net with her figure

Whatever the case, this reality show is coming to an end. There is a lot of speculation about whether the show will return for a third season. While many say yes, there are others who insist that it will not be possible. Which is why I think the wisest thing to do, as always, is to wait until the end, when the lights go out.

Continue reading more about La Casa de los Famosos México, Season 2 here:
· Agustin Fernandez learns a lesson in La Casa de los Famosos México 2
· Who wins La Casa de los Famosos México 2? Poncho de Nigris option
How is the voting process going in La Casa de los Famosos Mexico today, September 21?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Colombian youth warns migrants
2 min read

Colombian youth warns migrants

September 25, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Raw Alejandro kisses his new girlfriend, has he already forgotten Rosalia?
3 min read

Raw Alejandro kisses his new girlfriend, has he already forgotten Rosalia?

September 24, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Paris Fashion Week opens with a public show
2 min read

Paris Fashion Week opens with a public show

September 24, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Abinader removes national symbols
2 min read

Abinader removes national symbols

September 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward
US Navy resupply ship damaged during Middle East operation, official says
2 min read

US Navy resupply ship damaged during Middle East operation, official says

September 25, 2024 Winston Hale
Carrying Liquids at the Airport with a Liquid Limit: Say Goodbye to the Ban on Carrying Liquids on Planes: So You Can Travel Now
2 min read

Carrying Liquids at the Airport with a Liquid Limit: Say Goodbye to the Ban on Carrying Liquids on Planes: So You Can Travel Now

September 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?
2 min read

How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?

September 25, 2024 Lane Skeldon