Houston Astros Update on Justin Verlander Case

And when the season started, Houston Astros It seemed like I had 2024 to forget about. Major League Baseball (MLBThe Texans were 10 games under .500 at the start of the campaign and were well behind the Seattle Mariners, the leader of the American League’s Western Division.

But as commitments have come along, that’s changed. Not only are they playing for a positive record, with 50 wins and 46 losses, but they’re only one game behind Seattle.

thus, Houston Astros He is excited to be in the postseason again to compete again for a World Series title, one they have already managed to beat in 2017 and 2022.

The star marksman was one of the key men in lifting the trophy on both occasions. Justin VerlanderNow a 41-year-old veteran, the right-hander has been unable to escape the injuries that have plagued him in recent months.

Houston Astros await return of one of their stars

He last pitched on June 9. It’s been a month since that pitch, though there seems to be hope that Verlander will ever put on a uniform again. Houston Astros.

According to the journalist’s information Brian McTaggartfrom MLB.com, the pitcher will begin moving his arm to begin his return to the mound. In addition, he provided details on the situation facing Venezuelan Luis Garcia and Kyle Tucker.

«Some updates from Joe Espada: -Verlander will throw another game tomorrow. -Luis Garcia will be back in the saddle tomorrow for the first time since July 4. He will pitch the bullpen. -Tucker did some yard work yesterday and pitched today. Next hurdle will be runMcTaggart said in his book: X’s personal account.

In the current season of MLB, Justin Verlander He pitched in 10 games, all of them starts. There, in 57.0 innings, he left an ERA of 3.95 and a 3-2 record. He also struck out 51, walked 17 and allowed 25 runs,

Regarding Houston Astroswill be measured on July 19th. Seattle Marinersin an important commitment in their aspirations to reach the summit. Western Section.

