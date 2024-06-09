June 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hostage rescue, news, and more

Hostage rescue, news, and more

Phyllis Ward June 9, 2024 2 min read

The Israeli hostage rescue operation that left a large number of civilians dead is internationally condemned in the Middle East

The bloody Israeli operation to free four hostages in Gaza on Saturday received international condemnation after 274 Palestinians were killed in the raid, according to figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The IDF disputes these numbers, saying it estimates the number of casualties at “less than 100.”

Egypt: The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat camp,” the State Information Service said on Saturday.

The ministry said that the killing of more than 200 Palestinians constitutes a “flagrant violation of all provisions of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as all values ​​of humanity and human rights.”

Lebanon: The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned “the massacre committed by Israel in the Nuseirat camp,” the National News Agency reported on Sunday.

The Ministry considered that the attacks constitute a “dangerous and clear violation of international humanitarian law,” and called on the international community and the United Nations to “take immediate and decisive action to put an end to these massacres and attacks, and to put an end to this aggression.” The catastrophe and the pressure on Israel to comply with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy and international humanitarian law.”

Iran: Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani “strongly condemns the terrible crimes” committed on Saturday in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a message published on the X website.

Kuwait: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that it strongly condemns the attack on the Nuseirat camp “in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

See also  The United States and the European Union accused the Guatemalan government of "undermining the will of the people".

He urged the international community and the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, and stressed the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid and providing protection to the people of Gaza.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Two men got into a fight in Maracaibo shopping mall and one of them ended up convulsing

June 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Prime Minister Gary Connell is hospitalized in Haiti

June 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ecuadorian judge overturns ruling and rules that Jorge Glass’ detention at Mexican embassy was ‘lawful’

June 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Venezuelan Ezequiel Tovar tied Colorado’s 8-year-old record

June 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The secret button on your cell phone that helps you improve call quality

June 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Two men got into a fight in Maracaibo shopping mall and one of them ended up convulsing

June 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Florida: How the new law signed by DeSantis benefits those planning to buy a property | USA | rppusa

June 10, 2024 Winston Hale