Hostage rescue, news, and more

The bloody Israeli operation to free four hostages in Gaza on Saturday received international condemnation after 274 Palestinians were killed in the raid, according to figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The IDF disputes these numbers, saying it estimates the number of casualties at “less than 100.”

Egypt: The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat camp,” the State Information Service said on Saturday.

The ministry said that the killing of more than 200 Palestinians constitutes a “flagrant violation of all provisions of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as all values ​​of humanity and human rights.”

Lebanon: The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned “the massacre committed by Israel in the Nuseirat camp,” the National News Agency reported on Sunday.

The Ministry considered that the attacks constitute a “dangerous and clear violation of international humanitarian law,” and called on the international community and the United Nations to “take immediate and decisive action to put an end to these massacres and attacks, and to put an end to this aggression.” The catastrophe and the pressure on Israel to comply with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy and international humanitarian law.”

Iran: Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani “strongly condemns the terrible crimes” committed on Saturday in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a message published on the X website.

Kuwait: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that it strongly condemns the attack on the Nuseirat camp “in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

He urged the international community and the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, and stressed the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid and providing protection to the people of Gaza.