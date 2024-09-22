Host Maria Clara Rodriguez was fired from the popular channel when she was pregnant

In one of the most fulfilling moments of her life, while expecting her first daughter, host Maria Clara Rodríguez received a message. She was fired from her job in a popular TV channel.. The road to motherhood was not easy, but the ups and downs changed her professional path.

How many children does Maria Clara Rodriguez have?

Maria Clara Rodriguez is a mother of three children. When she was pregnant with her first daughter, Mathilde, she felt like she was at the point of her life.

He decided to tell the news of the show he was working on, but it didn’t affect them. Six months into her pregnancy, she received an unexpected call.

“Out of nowhere, one day, a character called me and said: ‘Maria Clara, you work here till tomorrow’. “I didn’t understand anything,” recalls the model.

While the surprise layoff didn’t go unnoticed by Rodriguez and her family, those close to her supported her and said everything happened for a reason. In the face of such outrage, She started fighting against the TV channel that fired her when she was pregnant.

“I won the legal process. In addition to compensation, the order was to reinstate me into the program, which of course I didn’t accept because I didn’t want to go back to a place where they didn’t want me.”Provider feedback.

For her, it’s more about her return to work A struggle to show that pregnant women are not a hindrance in the workplace.

Maria Clara Rodriguez almost died after giving birth

After giving birth to Matilde, she experienced one of the most important moments of her life. The excitement didn’t last long as doctors started showing warning signs It disappeared.

“I swore I was dead“The model admitted that despite medical advice, she decided to get pregnant again.

Her second pregnancy came twiceBut the news was discouraging because it threatened to end in spontaneous abortion. Nevertheless, she gave birth to healthy twins who completed her family.

Being a mother inspired her to start creating content on this topic One of the most recognized lifestyle and motherhood influencers in the country.

