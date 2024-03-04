March 4, 2024

Horror in Oregon: Father drugged his daughter's friends to sleep, but his evil plan backfired

Winston Hale March 4, 2024 1 min read

Michael Maiden, 57, turned himself in Wednesday after being charged in the August 2023 incident. Reference image

An Oregon father drugged his daughter's friends with a shake laced with sedatives, then crawled on them while they slept, police said.

By New York Post

One of the three 12-year-old girls passed out around 1:45 a.m. and texted her mother for help to be rescued from her home in Lake Oswego, south of Portland.

“Mom, please bring me and tell me I have a family emergency. I don't feel safe. I may not answer, but please find me (crying emoji), please, please. Please!!” he wrote, according to police.

Michael Maiden, 57, turned himself in to the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday after a grand jury returned an indictment on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from an Aug. 26, 2023, sleepover party, Lake Oswego police said.

Police have not speculated on any motive.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Oregon Live, Maiden mixed mango smoothies with the depressant benzodiazepine, which slows the nervous system, and served the drinks to her daughter's friends.

